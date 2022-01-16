ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food stamps: Using SNAP benefits on Amazon

Food stamp beneficiaries might be interested in knowing they can use their benefits to purchase goods on Amazon.

Over 42 million Americans benefit from food stamps.

Typically, those with the benefits will have them loaded onto their EBT card electronically and then use the card at grocery stores.

You may also use SNAP benefits through Amazon.

What can you spend SNAP benefits on?

Amazon and food stamps

Users with SNAP benefits can get 15% off select products when they make purchases using their EBT card.

You can purchase most qualifying foods off Amazon that you’d be able to buy at a grocery store.

SNAP or WIC benefits, which one is for me?

Items you can purchase include

  • fruits
  • vegetables
  • meat
  • poultry
  • fish
  • dairy
  • cereal
  • canned goods
  • pantry items
  • snacks
  • coffee
  • non-alcoholic beverages

Are SNAP benefits taxed?

Items you cannot buy with food stamps on Amazon include

  • alcohol
  • tobacco
  • hot food
  • pet food
  • cleaning products
  • hygiene products

Items you can buy off of Amazon will have a “SNAP EBT eligible” label on the page.

Emergency assistance for January

How much in benefits you get in every state

Food stamps: 6 states sending $157 in just days

SNAP benefits: 3 big changes

