U-19 World Cup: Ireland, UAE, Zimbabwe win their opening matches

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgetown [Guyana], January 16 (ANI): Joshua Cox smashed a century to help Ireland register an opening game victory over Uganda while United Arab Emirates (WAE) toppled Canada in Group A as the ICC Under 19 World Cup entered full swing on Saturday. Zimbabwe powered past Papua New Guinea in...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

AFP

Women's seeds tumble at Open as Medvedev faces Kyrgios test

Garbine Muguruza was among several seeds to fall on a day of shocks at the Australian Open on Thursday ahead of men's title favourite Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios squaring off in a blockbuster encounter. In the men's draw, Australian wildcard Chris O'Connell continued the day of upsets with a straight-sets win over 13th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 7-6 (8/6), 6-4, 6-4.
TENNIS
CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

19 year-old Belgium completing solo flight round-the-world

Zara Rutherford, a teenager from Belgium, is nearing the completion of a solo round-the-world flight. Rutherford, age 19, is scheduled to land her single-seater Shark sport aircraft in Kortrijk, Belgium, on January 17, completing a 150 day journey to become the youngest woman to circumnavigate the world solo. Rutherford began...
LIFESTYLE
albuquerqueexpress.com

China forcefully brought nearly 10,000 'fugitives' by 'threatening' their families in country, 'kidnappings' abroad: Report

Beijing [China], January 19 (ANI): China's global hunt for "fugitives" hit a new milestone just around Christmas last year, as, since its launch in 2014 as part of President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign, nearly 10,000 are claimed to have been successfully returned from over 120 countries around the globe under Sky Net (and junior partner Fox Hunt) operations, according to a report by Safeguard Defenders. Beijing brought them by threatening to their families in China, targeting victims in foreign countries and kidnappings abroad, the report said.
CHINA
The Independent

ECB warns no ‘silver bullet’ can fix red-ball cricket as 2022 fixtures released

England and Joe Root were warned there is “no silver bullet” to remedy the various complaints about first-class cricket that have arisen following a dismal Ashes campaign.An uncomfortable spotlight has shone on the LV= Insurance County Championship after a 4-0 thrashing Down Under with Test captain Root and England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison calling for a red-ball “reset”.There will be five rounds of Championship matches in June and July, as opposed to just three last year, as the competition returns to its regular two-division structure following a couple of revamped seasons caused by the pandemic.But the...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

China is ready to spring military surprises

Hong Kong, January 17 (ANI): Many are alarmed by China's growing military ambitions, with heated tensions in places like the East China Sea, South China Sea, near Taiwan and the Indian border. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has benefitted greatly from a deluge of cash and copious amounts of cutting-edge equipment being added to its inventory.
MILITARY
Uganda
Spain
World
United Arab Emirates
Sports
albuquerqueexpress.com

Spanish snowboarder looking forward to "perfect" Beijing Winter Olympics

BARCELONA, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Spanish snowboarder Queralt Castellet has told Xinhua in an interview that she is looking forward to a "perfect" Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, which are due to take place between February 4 and 20. Castellet, Spain's most successful female snowboarder, is set to compete in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Heather Knight calls on England to be ‘really aggressive’ and ‘punch first’ in Women’s Ashes

Heather Knight has urged England to be aggressive and “punch first” against Australia in the first Twenty20 of the Women’s Ashes on Thursday.England go into the series as underdogs, with the hosts the dominant force in women’s cricket, ranked number one in the world as well as being T20 World Cup holders.Meg Lanning’s side have not been beaten in any series since the 2013-14 Ashes, while Knight’s England managed just a single T20 victory when the sides last met in 2019, although the only Test match was drawn.The multi-format series, which has been brought forward by a week, will start...
WORLD
firstsportz.com

ICC Under-19 World Cup 2021/22 Match:16 EN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing 11, Pitch Report, and Other Updates

The England U19 and UAE U19 are set to lock horns against each other in Match 16 of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2021/22. The EN-U19 vs UAE-U19 encounter is scheduled to take place at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Thursday 20th January. England Under 19 has won both of their group stage games against Bangladesh Under 19 and Canada Under 19 by 7 wickets and 106 runs respectively. The Young Lions would be hoping to continue their winning run in this game as well.
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Intensive interaction between China, Mideast countries to strengthen ties

CAIRO/BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- The latest round of intensive interaction between China and several Middle East countries, as well as between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), will enhance China's cooperation with those countries and the Middle East region as a whole, analysts have said. Abdulaziz Al-Shaabani, a...
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Rohit, Rishabh Pant and Ashwin named in ICC Men's Test Team of 2021

Dubai [UAE], January 20 (ANI): Three Indians -- Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Ravichandran Ashwin have been named in ICC Men's Test Team of the Year. Kane Williamson has been named as the leader of the ICC Test Team of 2021. Under Williamson, New Zealand had defeated India last year to win the World Test Championship.
ROHIT SHARMA
charlottestar.com

U-19 World Cup: Tom Prest shines as England defeat UAE by 189 runs

Basseterre [Saint Kitts], January 21 (ANI): England skipper Tom Prest continued his wonderful form with the bat, making an unbeaten 154 to help his side defeat the UAE in the Under-19 World Cup on Thursday. England had already qualified for the Super League quarter-finals of the tournament. Prest won the...
WORLD
AFP

Reigning champions Algeria crash out of Cup of Nations as group stage ends

Reigning champions Algeria were dumped out of the Africa Cup of Nations after an abject 3-1 defeat against the Ivory Coast as the group stage came to a conclusion on Thursday with Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea and tiny tournament debutants the Comoros all securing places in the last 16. Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare and Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe all scored to put the Ivory Coast 3-0 up against Algeria in Cameroon's economic capital Douala, before Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez missed a penalty for the 2019 champions. Sofiane Bendebka eventually pulled one back with their first goal in over four hours of football at this year's tournament, but it was too little, too late for Djamel Belmadi's team. It is the fifth time in the last six Cups of Nations that the reigning champions have failed to make the AFCON knockout phase, but there has arguably never been a worse title defence.
SOCCER
The Independent

Scotland’s Scott Jamieson claims Abu Dhabi lead with course-record 63

Scott Jamieson reaped the benefits of avoiding an annual winter overhaul to claim a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.The Scot carded nine birdies in a bogey-free 63 to establish a new course record at Yas Links, where Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa surprisingly missed out on a day of low scoring.McIlroy bogeyed his final two holes to shoot 72 and world number two Morikawa made a double bogey on the eighth in his 73, leaving the pre-tournament favourites with a mountain to climb given the forecast for wind gusts up to 35mph on...
GOLF
albuquerqueexpress.com

India, Denmark agree to work together on green fuels including green hydrogen

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): India and Denmark agreed to initiate joint research and development on green fuels including green hydrogen, during the Joint Science and Technology Committee meeting on January 14 this year. The meeting was co-chaired by S. K. Varshney, AdviserHead, International Cooperation, Department of ScienceTechnology (DST),...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Imran Khan's departure only solution to all problems of Pakistan, says Jamat-e-Islami chief Sirajul-Haq

Lahore [Pakistan], January 17 (ANI): Jamat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul-Haq on Sunday termed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's departure 'the only solution' to all the problems of the country. Addressing a gathering in connection with the preparations of local bodies election in Lahore, Haq termed Imran Khan as an "international beggar"...
ASIA

