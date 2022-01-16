ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Lightning pull away in 3rd to down Stars

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoss Colton scored the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway in the third period as the host Tampa Bay Lightning topped the short-handed Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday night. Just after the Stars' first power play ended in the third period, Nikita Kucherov threaded the needle on a perfect stretch pass, springing...

