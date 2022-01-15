ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders winners and losers in playoff defeat vs. Bengals

By Luke Straub
 5 days ago
The Raiders’ unforgettable 2021 season came to a close on Saturday after a razor-close 26-19 playoff loss to the Bengals in Cincinnati. The contest resembled many of Las Vegas’ last-second, regular-season wins, but this time, its magic ran out.

Ultimately, the game was decided in the game’s final moments when quarterback Derek Carr threw an interception at the goal line on a 4th-down, red-zone play. The turnover ended a Raiders comeback, which saw them rebound from a 26-16 deficit with just 6:46 to go.

Early miscues may have done the Raiders in, however. But after a season full of adversity and a hard-fought playoff loss to a quality Bengals team, the season should be considered a success. Still, some Las Vegas players fared better than others in this defeat. Here are the Raiders winners and losers from a very entertaining postseason game.

Winners

Zay Jones

Wide receiver Zay Jones had Carr’s only touchdown toss of the game, a 14-yard connection that pulled the Raiders to within seven points of the Bengals just before halftime.

The score came after an 80-yard drive, helping to erase an egregious mistake by the officials on the Bengals’ touchdown just minutes earlier. They blew an inadvertent whistle on a 3rd-and-goal play that resulted in a touchdown throw by Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow. By rule, 3rd down should have been replayed.

Still, if the officials had replayed the snap, the Bengals may have scored anyway. The Raiders know how to get past adversity after playing through it all season, however. Carr and Jones forgot about it quickly and got Las Vegas on the board.

Darren Waller

Tight end Darren Waller had a nice cap to his season in this loss, making a positive impact after missing weeks due to injury and illness. He had seven catches for 76 yards including this effort on a dime from Carr when the Raiders really needed a play.

Waller’s return to prominence almost helped the Raiders pull this one out, but in the end, the Bengals were too much. With Waller a threat, the passing offense had a good day overall, with WR Hunter Renfrow adding eight grabs for 58 yards, though Renfrow had a costly forced drop on a third-quarter, 3rd-down play.

Josh Jacobs

Running back Josh Jacobs looked good out there, running for 84 yards on just 13 carries.

The Raiders got away from the run game a bit, however, and it’s understandable. The Bengals scored on every one of their drives in the first half and punted just two times overall. That made it hard for Las Vegas to remain within two scores of Cincinnati, increasing the Raiders’ urgency on offense.

Maxx Crosby

Defensive end Maxx Crosby made Burrow think about the Raiders pass rush on nearly every snap, and he helped Las Vegas hold the Bengals’ potent passing attack to just 225 yards.

Crosby had one QB sack and two QB hits, and his sack forced the Bengals’ first punt of the game. Las Vegas was on the ropes, down 23-13, and the sack gave the team new life. Unfortunately, mistakes from the Raiders offense on the ensuing drive ruined a chance at a touchdown.

