ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Winning numbers drawn in '2 By 2' game

By The Associated Press
North Platte Telegraph
 5 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing...

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Top U.S. and Russian diplomats agree to keep talking to deescalate Ukraine crisis

Kyiv, Ukraine — America's top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, met Friday with his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on neutral ground in Geneva to try to ease the tension along the Russian-Ukrainian border. Both men played down expectations of any breakthroughs ahead of the talks, and they both emerged saying that, at the very least, the talking would continue.
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has invited Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony. In a letter sent Thursday to former President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, who served as a top White House adviser, the committee's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said it was seeking information about her communications with the White House surrounding the attack.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#White Balls#The Associated Press
The Associated Press

Report: Peloton pauses production on bikes, treadmills

NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton’s shares tumbled on Thursday after a media report said the exercise and treadmill company was temporarily halting production of its connected fitness products amid waning consumer demand. Shares fell nearly 24%, or $7.62 to $24.22 on Thursday on the report. Peloton Interactive Inc....

Comments / 0

Community Policy