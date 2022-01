SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s hockey team hosted its first home game of 2022 and took a 5-4 overtime win against St. Olaf after a third period scoring frenzy. The three goals in thirty seconds was an impressive feat for fans on Tuesday night, but fell short to the 3 goal sequence record that happened in just 19 seconds when the Gusties played the Oles on Dec. 7th, 1977.

SAINT PETER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO