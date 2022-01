MORGANFIELD, Ky. -- Amelia Mackey hit eight 3-pointers and scored 33 points as Union County rolled to a 62-28 win over Livingston Central on Tuesday. Mackey, who averages 11.8 points a game for the Bravettes. made all seven of her 3-point attempts in the first half as her team opened up a 43-13 halftime lead. The sophomore guard made 8-of-9 3-point shots for the game.

UNION COUNTY, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO