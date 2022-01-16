ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets name Glenn Sherlock as bench coach

Buck Showalter is turning to a trusted lieutenant from his early days managing in the major leagues to serve as his bench coach with the Mets.

Glenn Sherlock, who spent three seasons as a Mets coach under Terry Collins and Mickey Callaway, will return to the organization as Showalter’s bench coach, a source confirmed Saturday. MLB Network first reported the hiring.

The 61-year-old Sherlock spent the past two seasons with the Pirates as a game-planning coach and catching instructor. Sherlock first worked under Showalter as a coach with the Yankees in 1995 then followed the manager to the Diamondbacks. With the Mets, he replaced Tim Teufel as the third-base coach before the 2017 season. Two years later, he shifted to first-base coach.

Sherlock’s hiring comes after the Mets were denied permission, according to sources, to speak with Giants pitching coach Andrew Bailey and Padres quality control coach Ryan Flaherty about the position.

The Mets still have coaches to add in the bullpen and on the hitting staff, but the most prominent positions have been filled. The new imports include Eric Chavez (hitting coach), Joey Cora (third base) and Wayne Kirby (first base), in addition to Sherlock. The Mets retained pitching coach Jermey Hefner after the season.

Two young outfielders from the Dominican Republic highlighted the group of 21 international prospects signed by the Mets on Saturday.

Simon Juan and Willy Fanas both signed with the Mets, the club announced. Terms of the deals weren’t disclosed, but MLB.com reported that Juan signed for $1.9 million and Fanas will receive $1.5 million.

RELATED PEOPLE
