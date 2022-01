YORK – Scott Koch was awarded the Hub Foster Lifetime Achievement Award during this week’s York Area Chamber of Commerce banquet. Madonna Mogul, director of the Chamber of Commerce, said during the award presentation, “This award was named after a gentleman who did not let the calendar tell him it was time to quit. The Hub Foster Award is one honoring men and women who have continued to serve the York area even after they retired from their careers. This year’s honoree (Koch) definitely embodies the phrase ‘never quits.’

