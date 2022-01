SAULT STE. MARIE – Lake Superior State hockey dropped its second straight game to Michigan Tech by a score of 0-3 on Saturday night.

The Huskies shut out the Lakers to complete the series sweep.

The loss marks Lake State’s fourth consecutive loss this season.

LSSU gets a week-long break with the USNTDP Tournament on Friday and will look to rebound against Northern Michigan next Friday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m.