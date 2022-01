A playoff loss is a pain unlike any other. The hope that we had been building up all season comes to a screeching halt. The reality is that the 2021 Dallas Cowboys will be remembered as a special team, playing at a Super Bowl level going into the bye week. But at the same time, we will never be able to grasp what went wrong over the back half of the year. So, what do we know about one of the more confusing Dallas teams in recent history?

