Belleville, NJ

Belleville over Newark Tech - Boys basketball recap

By Jason Bernstein
 5 days ago
Ethan Laquindanum and Richmond Casino scored 17 points apiece in Belleville’s 58-48 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. Nasir Bey...

NJ.com

Newark Central over Columbia - Boys basketball recap

Jakai Irby led with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Zahree Brown added 12 points as Newark Central won on the road, 64-50, over Columbia. Brown scored seven points and Irby put in six more in the first quarter as Newark Central (8-2) opened with a 17-8 run. Zahmorian Singleton...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Arts tops Irvington - Boys basketball recap

Elijon Nix scored 16 points as Arts defeated Irvington 58-46 in Newark. Faquir Mosley had 13 points and Savod Godwin added a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Zyaire Price also added eight rebounds. Arts, which improves to 6-3 on the season, held a 34-18 lead over Irvington (5-5)...
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Westfield defeats Union - Boys basketball recap

Sean Logan posted 18 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven blocks to lead Westfield past Union 56-42 in Union. Westfield (9-4) held a 36-17 lead over Union (4-6) at the half after a 24-4 run in the second quarter, bouncing back from a loss in its previous game to Roselle Catholic.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Pequannock over Parsippany - Boys basketball recap

Karson Culuko led all scorers with 20 points as Pequannock defeated Parsippany, 66-49, in Parsippany. David Rigoglioso had 14 points and Ethan Sutherland added 10 for Pequannock (10-2), which stormed out to a 38-21 first half lead. Matthew Niedermaier scored 14 points with eight rebounds for Parsippany (5-3). Nicholas DePietro...
PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Paterson Eastside over Old Tappan - Boys basketball recap

Bryce Stokes’ 15 points and nine rebounds powered Paterson Eastside to a 58-42 victory over Old Tappan in Paterson. Preston Brown had 16 points and four steals for Paterson Eastside (8-2), which jumped out to a 16-8 first quarter lead and never looked back as it earned its fifth straight win. Cozzie Harmon scored 12 points and O’Shamair Majette added 11.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Summit over Cranford - Boys basketball recap

Myles Blackley hit three 3-pointers and three free throws on the way to a game-high 20 points to lead Summit to a victory on the road over Cranford, 58-45. Wesley Hellings recorded 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks while Brett Colon made four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and four rebounds for Summit (4-5), which led by six after one before expanding the lead by outscoring Cranford 11-6 in the second quarter.
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Millburn defeats Montclair - Girls basketball recap

Maxine Herbst led the way for Millburn with eight points and five rebounds in its 35-29 victory over Montclair in Millburn. Leading by three points at the end of the third quarter, Millburn (3-2) was able to hang on in the fourth as it outscored Montclair 8-5. Morgan Marshall led...
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

Atlantic Tech tops Oakcrest - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Lopez tallied 12 points and five assists as Atlantic Tech defeated Oakcrest 37-31 in Mays Landing. Atlantic Tech, which improved to 8-3 with the win, used a 10-8 third quarter to build a 31-25 lead and went on to extend its win streak to four games. Zaheer Owens also...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Cedar Grove over Weequahic - Boys basketball recap

Eric Mazal scored 22 points as he made 13 free throws in Cedar Grove’s 55-47 victory over Weequahic in Cedar Grove. Alfonso Lombardi had 13 points and Thomas Carroll added nine for Cedar Grove (6-5), which pulled away with a 20-12 fourth quarter. Reggie McFadden made four 3-pointers and...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
NJ.com

Roselle Catholic defeats Union Catholic - Girls basketball recap

Jasmin McKay’s 16 points and five steals allowed Roselle Catholic to squeak by Union Catholic 43-40 in Roselle. Trailing by a basket at halftime, Union Catholic (1-8) gave Roselle Catholic (4-5) everything it could handle but came up just short as the Lions outscored the Vikings 21-20 in the second half.
ROSELLE, NJ
NJ.com

Bridgeton defeats Atlantic City - Boys basketball recap

Jabril Bowman’s 16 points and six rebounds led Bridgeton to a 47-41 victory over Atlantic City in Atlantic City. Trailing by four points at halftime, Bridgeton (7-4) took control in the second half as it outscored Atlantic City 24-14 to capture its second win against the Vikings (2-6). Bridgeton’s...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Howell over Long Branch - Girls basketball recap

The Howell girls basketball team used a one-sided third quarter to secure a victory on the road over Long Branch, 52-35. After building a 26-17 lead at halftime, Howell pulled further away by outscoring Long Branch by a count of 14-7 in the third quarter. Howell moves to 6-5 with...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Scotch Plains-Fanwood over New Providence - Boys basketball recap

Jaden Carter drained four 3-pointers and tallied 17 points as Scotch Plains-Fanwood defeated New Providence, 62-44, in New Providence. Matt Nervi added another 15 points and Khadar Jackson poured in 11 more for SP-F, which made a whopping 13 3-pointers in the contest. The Raiders outscored the opposition 19-6 in the fourth quarter to pull away.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
NJ.com

Kingsway holds off Williamstown - Girls basketball recap

Olivia Ettore tallied 18 points and five rebounds to lead Kingsway past Williamstown 67-57 in Woolwich Township. Emma Nguyen also had 16 points and five assists, with Savannah Crowding adding a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double. Kingsway (7-6) trailed 40-31 at the half, but outscored Williamstown, which fell to 6-5 on the...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall Prep over University - Boys basketball recap

Gavin Kreitz’s 18 points and eight assists led the way for Seton Hall Prep as it rolled to an 86-44 victory over University at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. Nick Dunneman scored 13 points, while Darrius Phillips added 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for Seton Hall Prep (10-3), which used a 21-11 second quarter to break the game open.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Wayne Hills rolls past Butler (PHOTOS)

Wayne Hills took a 41-27 home dual win over Butler in Wayne. The win improves Wayne Hills to 7-6 on the season. It was only the second loss for Butler (12-2), which leads Division 4 in the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference.. Wayne Hills will next compete at the Passaic County...
BUTLER, NJ
NJ.com

Jefferson beats North Warren - Girls basketball recap

Ivana Tisma and Emily Poulas both posted 14 points for Jefferson to help it slide past North Warren, 40-26 in Blairstown. Cassidy Ball added six points in the win. The Falcons are now 10-1. Tiffani Szkarlatiuk led North Warren (5-4) with nine points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

West Essex holds off Montclair - Boys ice hockey recap

Luca Infusino scored two goals, one of which came on the power play, as West Essex defeated Montclair 5-4 at the Clary Anderson Arena in Montclair. West Essex (5-9) led 3-2 going into the third period and took leads of 4-2 and 5-3 on goals by Infusino and Joey Castellano before holding on to win it and end a five-game losing streak. It also outshot Montclair 34-20.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

