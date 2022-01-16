FAMILY AND MARRIAGE: Move forward, or wither away

Meat Loaf, the iconic rocker who had a career that spanned decades, has passed away at the age of 74. His family confirmed the news via his official Facebook page. Michael Lee Aday, who is better known by his stage name Meat Loaf, has died. “Our hearts are broken to announce the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends,” a message on the 74-year-old’s Facebook page read. “His amazing career spanned six decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World.”
Comments / 0