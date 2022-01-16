ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen scores 41 points, New Mexico State wins 77-63

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Teddy Allen matched his career-high with 41 points...

lascrucesbulletin.com

Allen amazes, drops in 41 during NM State's 77-63 win over Abilene Christian

If people in and around the Las Cruces area did not know why Teddy Allen went by the nickname "Teddy Buckets," they probably do now. Few one-man scoring performances in the Pan American Center were as memorable as the one Allen put on inside the Aggies' home Saturday night as the Phoenix, Ariz., product matched his career high by pumping in 41 points on a 13-of-20 showing from the field to lead NM State to a 77-63 win over Abilene Christian.
LAS CRUCES, NM
State
New Mexico State
