ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Style Scouting: Vol. 75

By Diane Henkler
inmyownstyle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Post May Contain Affiliate Links. Please Read my Disclosure Policy. Thanks for stopping by for this week’s Style Scouting. My Sunday post where I share the random stuff that captured my attention or inspired me that I found online. I am currently in Los Angeles and will...

inmyownstyle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
iheart.com

Girl Scout Cookies Are Here

Ready to explore a whole new world of deliciousness? This year, there's a big helping of adventure in every delicious bite of Girl Scout Cookies®.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Baltimore Sun

Mama Cass Elliot, founding member of the popular ‘60s band The Mamas & the Papas, was born in Baltimore

Mama Cass Elliot, a founding member of the popular 1960s folk rock band The Mamas & the Pappas was known for her ethereal harmonies and solos and strong stage presence. Born Ellen Naomi Cohen in Baltimore, she moved with her family to Northwest Baltimore’s Forest Park where she attended Forest Park High School. While attending high school, she worked for The Jewish Times and later in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
TMZ.com

Meat Loaf Dead at 74 from COVID

Meat Loaf -- the singer with some monstrous hits -- has died at the age of 74. The singer's manager, Michael Greene, confirmed Meat Loaf died Thursday night. Sources with knowledge tell TMZ ... he was supposed to attend a business dinner earlier this week for a show he's working on -- "I'd Do Anything for Love" -- but the dinner was canceled because he became seriously ill with COVID. Sources tell us that condition quickly became critical.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
WSAV News 3

Influential fashion journalist André Leon Talley dies at 73

NEW YORK (AP) — André Leon Talley, the towering former creative director and editor at large of Vogue magazine, has died. He was 73. Talley’s literary agent David Vigliano confirmed Talley’s death to USA Today late Tuesday, but no additional details were immediately available. Talley was an influential fashion journalist who worked at Women’s Wear Daily […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Art#Tech#Cold Winter#Style Scouting#Fashion Beauty
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Wore Sky-High Platforms with a Bohemian Maxi Skirt

J.Lo wore a statement skirt with some even louder-statement heels while spending quality time with her kids over the long weekend. Lopez was spotted in Bel-Air with her twins, Max and Emme Muñiz, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. For the occasion, she wore a black turtleneck sweater, matching black laced heels, and a white flared button-down maxi skirt with a knee-high slit. She paired the ensemble with a black Coach bag featuring the brand's signature Horse and Carriage hardware, and added a polished finish with her hair in a tight bun.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Singer and Prolific Actor, Dies at 74

Singer Meat Loaf, whose “Bat Out of Hell” album is among the best-selling and most enduring rock albums of the 1970s, died on Jan. 20 at the age of 74. A consummate performer, he also appeared as an actor in the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” as well as “Crazy Alabama,” “Fight Club” and “Wayne’s World,” among dozens more film and television credits. Meat Loaf, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, won a 1994 Grammy Award for best solo rock vocal performance for the song “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” A cause of death...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Rihanna Goes Sleek in Head-to-Toe Leather & Cowboy Boots for Dinner With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna mixed Western inspo with edge with her latest look when the “Umbrella” singer hit dinner with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky at Carbone in NYC on Wednesday. For her outing, she wore a full leather look. She paired an oversized black leather jacket with fitted black leather pants. Underneath her jacket, a black T-shirt barely peeked out. She added a few simple necklaces to her outfit. For her footwear, the Savage x Fenty entrepreneur went Western. She added black cowboy boots to her ensemble. The footwear completed the monochrome look and featured a pointed toe, a short block heel and stitching along...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Disney
1051thebounce.com

Another Michigan Restaurant Staple Closes Its Doors

Just when you think restaurants are starting to boom again following the past two years, we get word that another local favorite is closing its doors for good. I’m looking forward to the day all the restaurant-related news stories are about new, locally-owned establishments popping up and finding success throughout Michigan and the rest of America.
DETROIT, MI
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood's son is his dad's mini-me in rare family photo

Carrie Underwood delighted fans with a sneak peek at family life and a photo of her oldest son shows he's just like his dad. The country music star shares her boys, Isaiah, six, and Jacob, two, with ice-hockey star, Mike Fisher, and she gave a glimpse at their idyllic life in Tennessee on Instagram.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Allegedly Identified In Jayda Cheaves' Photo, Fans Aren't Impressed

Jayda Cheaves recently enjoyed a romantic night with her partner, sharing pictures of the beautiful home set-up that her mysterious man put together. There were rumors that rapper Lil Baby, Jayda's ex, was the one responsible for spoiling his longtime lover and according to some eagle-eyed fans, the Atlanta-based artist has allegedly been identified in the images.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

McDonald's Launches One of Their Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Ever

The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy