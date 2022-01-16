ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U-M president fired after evidence found of affair with subordinate

WOOD
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Schlissel has been removed from his post as...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

deadlinedetroit.com

Board Wants to Know if Fired President Mark Schlissel Spent U-M Funds on Relationship with Staffer

The Ann Arbor campus mess has potential to get a lot messier. The University of Michigan is looking into whether just-fired President Mark Schlissel used university funds to support a relationship with a female worker, David Jesse of the Detroit Free reports, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the probe. The school's board fired Schlissel Saturday for violating a supervisor relationship policy.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Schlissel
The Jewish Press

MU President Mark Schlissel Fired over ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ with Subordinate

Mark Schlissel, the Brooklyn-born Jewish President of the University of Michigan was fired on Saturday from his post by the school’s Board of Regents effective immediately. Schlissel received a letter from the Board, saying: “This letter is to advise you that the Regents of the University of Michigan are terminating your employment as President of the University of Michigan and your September 23, 2021, Employment Agreement because you have materially breached Paragraph LB. of the Agreement. Your termination is for Cause pursuant to Paragraph V.D.(2)(ii) of the Agreement and is effective immediately.”
COLLEGES
stljewishlight.org

University of Michigan president fired over inappropriate relationship with subordinate, including flirty knish emails

(JTA) — The University of Michigan Board of Regents fired the school’s president, Mark Schlissel, over an alleged relationship he conducted with a subordinate employee at the university. The news was announced Saturday in a letter posted to the university’s website along with a trove of emails and texts between Schlissel and the employee from recent years.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U M#College#The Board Of Regents
Grand Forks Herald

UND launches search for vice president of student affairs

UND President Andrew Armacost has put in motion the search for the university’s next vice president for student affairs. The new vice president will succeed Beth Hellwig, who began her role as interim vice president for student affairs on Oct. 1, 2021. Hellwig was named to the position at the end of September 2021 following the termination of the previous vice president, Cara Halgren.
COLLEGES
The Independent

Suspended professor threatens to sue if he's not reinstated

A Michigan professor who was suspended after making a profanity-filled video for his students is threatening to file a lawsuit if Ferris State University doesn't quickly lift the sanction.An attorney for Barry Mehler warned the school in a letter Tuesday, saying the history teacher is protected by the First Amendment and a contract between Ferris State and its faculty.“The university should be celebrating and defending Dr. Mehler, not summarily disciplining him,” attorney Matthew Hoffer wrote.“Dr. Mehler has been inundated with letters of support from current students, former students, and university faculty as well as students, educators, and...
COLLEGES
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How will U. of Michigan assault settlement work?

A $490 million deal to settle claims of sexual assault against a University of Michigan doctor will be handled in a similar way to the $500 million agreement worked out in 2018 by Michigan State University and the victims of Larry Nassar The school won't have a role in how the money is divided. Rather a retired judge, maybe two, will be presented with individual claims and determine a figure, attorneys said.Simple math pegs an average payment of more than $400,000 for each of the 1,050 people — most of them men — though some could be higher or...
