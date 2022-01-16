U-M president fired after evidence found of affair with subordinate

Mark Schlissel, the Brooklyn-born Jewish President of the University of Michigan was fired on Saturday from his post by the school’s Board of Regents effective immediately. Schlissel received a letter from the Board, saying: “This letter is to advise you that the Regents of the University of Michigan are terminating your employment as President of the University of Michigan and your September 23, 2021, Employment Agreement because you have materially breached Paragraph LB. of the Agreement. Your termination is for Cause pursuant to Paragraph V.D.(2)(ii) of the Agreement and is effective immediately.”

