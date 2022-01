Newburgh, New York has a reputation of being a dangerous place. Here is a list streets with the lowest safety rating. Newburgh, New York has developed a bad reputation over the past few decades. That's because most of the stories that we hear to come from the city aren't exactly the most pleasant. in fact, between the shooting near the school, the violent riot at a concert and the taxi driver who drove off while dragging a man across the concrete you could say that 2021 wasn't exactly Newburgh's year to shine. To outsiders the city honestly looks like a war zone.

