Saturnino de la Fuente García, who was named the world’s oldest man by Guinness World Records in September of 2021, has died at the age of 112, according to Guinness. De la Fuente García reportedly died at his home in León, a city in northwest Spain. He was born Feb. 11, 1909, and lived to be 112 years and 341 days old. The record tracking company crowned him the World’s Oldest Man at 112 years and 211 days old.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO