We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where we have spotted the latest version of the Apple iPad Air on sale. You can pick up this model for as low as $539 with you choose to go for the Silver variant with the GPS-only version with 64GB storage. This variant is currently receiving a 10 percent discount, which means that you can save $60 when you purchase this variant. The Green model is also on sale, but this model will only get you 5 percent savings, which means you can pick up one for $570. And since we’re talking about Apple iPad models with 5 percent savings, you can also get the latest 10.2-inch iPad with LTE support and 256GB storage for $579 that will score you $30 savings on both its Silver and Space Gray color variants.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO