ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Celine Dion cancels North American tour due to health reasons

charlottestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], January 16 (ANI): Singer Celine Dion has decided to take a break from work as she has been battling health issues. She also has cancelled the remainder North American leg of her Courage World Tour. On Saturday,...

www.charlottestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Meat Loaf Dead at 74 from COVID

Meat Loaf -- the singer with some monstrous hits -- has died at the age of 74. The singer's manager, Michael Greene, confirmed Meat Loaf died Thursday night. Sources with knowledge tell TMZ ... he was supposed to attend a business dinner earlier this week for a show he's working on -- "I'd Do Anything for Love" -- but the dinner was canceled because he became seriously ill with COVID. Sources tell us that condition quickly became critical.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Singer and Prolific Actor, Dies at 74

Singer Meat Loaf, whose “Bat Out of Hell” album is among the best-selling and most enduring rock albums of the 1970s, died on Jan. 20 at the age of 74. A consummate performer, he also appeared as an actor in the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” as well as “Crazy Alabama,” “Fight Club” and “Wayne’s World,” among dozens more film and television credits. Meat Loaf, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, won a 1994 Grammy Award for best solo rock vocal performance for the song “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” A cause of death...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
HollywoodLife

Meat Loaf Dead At 74: Rocker Passes Away With Wife & Daughters By His Side

Meat Loaf, the iconic rocker who had a career that spanned decades, has passed away at the age of 74. His family confirmed the news via his official Facebook page. Michael Lee Aday, who is better known by his stage name Meat Loaf, has died. “Our hearts are broken to announce the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends,” a message on the 74-year-old’s Facebook page read. “His amazing career spanned six decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Choreographer Parris Goebel Dances In the Rain for Ugg’s Newest Launch

Ugg is dancing in the rain in its latest campaign for its spring ’22 rain boot collection. Influential choreographer Parris Goebel, who has worked with Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Kanye West, and Ariana Grande, just to name a few, is the face of the new campaign. Goebel, who first appeared in the fall 2021 Ugg Apparel campaign titled, is seen in this new series of photos and videos with fellow dancers Taja Riley and Yuliana Maldonado. “Every day, I tell my story in every way I can,” Goebel said in a statement. “The way I walk, talk, dress, move. I am constantly evolving...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celine Dion
AFP

Tearful Adele pulls plug on Las Vegas show

A tearful Adele postponed her Las Vegas residency Thursday, a day before it was due to begin. The Grammy Award-winning superstar said her sold-out show was not ready, blaming "delivery delays and Covid." "Iâm so sorry, but my show ainât ready,â she said in a video posted to Instagram. "Weâve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but weâve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid."
LAS VEGAS, NV
defpen

Actress Carol Speed Passes Away At 76

Actress Carol Speed has reportedly passed away at the age of 76 years old. Speed was best known for her roles in The Mack, Dynamite Brothers and Black Samson. She also appeared in NBC‘s Julia and played the lead in the 1974 film, Abby. “She will be remembered for...
MUSIC
Praise 106.1

Roberta Flack Recovers From Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection

Music icon Roberta Flack is the latest vaccinated and boosted individual to catch a COVID-19 breakthrough infection, and the singer credits the experimental drug cocktails for saving her life. In a statement shared on social media, she said, “I tested in early January and was told, ‘COVID-19 Positive.’ However, the vaccines and booster worked and protected me from severe […]
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Adele apology: Full statement as singer postpones Las Vegas shows at last minute

British pop superstar Adele has posted a tearful message on social media reluctantly announcing the postponement of her upcoming Las Vegas residency.“Weekends with Adele”, a series of Friday and Saturday night concerts at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace Hotel was due to begin on Friday 21 January and run until Saturday 16 April, but the singer explained to fans that her show was simply not ready in time, having been hit by “delivery delays and Covid”. Her announcement was made just hours before the first show was due to begin.Adele promised to reschedule the performances, which would have seen...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Tour#North American#Ani
Newport Buzz

Metallica, The Strokes, and Foo Fighters to Headline Boston Calling 2022

Boston Calling, the acclaimed three-day festival poised to make its triumphant return to Allston, MA this Memorial Day Weekend, May 27 – 29, 2022, announces its full lineup today. Headlining the festival are rock & roll icons Metallica; alternative rockers The Strokes, playing their first show in Boston since 2006; and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Foo Fighters. These three powerful rock bands will lead a lineup of over 50 performers, including the largest collection of regional talent ever to take the stage at Boston Calling. The 2022 bill features an incredibly diverse mix of globally recognized music stars, including Rüfüs Du Sol, Weezer, HAIM, Run The Jewels, Glass Animals, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Avril Lavigne, Black Pumas, Modest Mouse, Goose, Cheap Trick, Oliver Tree, EARTHGANG, Orville Peck, The Struts, and many more. The entire lineup can be found below, listed by day.
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Really Starting to Worry About John Legend Leaving the Show

With the latest season of The Voice in the rearview mirror, coach John Legend is now focusing on the road ahead of him. After wrapping up the latest installment of the hit NBC singing competition series (congrats again to season 21 winner Girl Named Tom!), the R&B artist has his eyes on his next exciting project. While Voice fans are ecstatic for him, some have started to worry about what this could mean for the show’s future.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Chattanooga Daily News

The girl with rare disorder, who inspired the entire world by talking openly about her life, dies at the age of 15

The 15-year-old inspired an entire world by talking openly about her life with Early-Aging Disorder and became an internet sensation and superstar through social media. Now, her family delivers the sad news that the girl has passed away at age 15. “She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it,” her family said in a statement posted on Instagram.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74

NEW YORK (AP) — Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died. He was 74.
MUSIC
Complex

Adele Tearfully Announces Postponement of Her Las Vegas Residency Due to ‘Delivery Delays and COVID’

A tearful Adele announced via Instagram Thursday that her upcoming Vegas residency at the Caesars Palace Hotel has been postponed. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said, per Variety. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy