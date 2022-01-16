Celine Dion cancels North American tour due to health reasons
Washington [US], January 16 (ANI): Singer Celine Dion has decided to take a break from work as she has been battling health issues. She also has cancelled the remainder North American leg of her Courage World Tour. On Saturday,...
Meat Loaf -- the singer with some monstrous hits -- has died at the age of 74. The singer's manager, Michael Greene, confirmed Meat Loaf died Thursday night. Sources with knowledge tell TMZ ... he was supposed to attend a business dinner earlier this week for a show he's working on -- "I'd Do Anything for Love" -- but the dinner was canceled because he became seriously ill with COVID. Sources tell us that condition quickly became critical.
New health updates on Wendy Williams seem to be more conflicting than ever, with many outlets saying the beloved talk show host is seriously down bad in terms of health while those in her inner circle are brushing off the negative press as nothing other than speculation.
Taylor Kinney delivered a new photo from the set of season ten of Chicago Fire but his message left many of the show's fans frustrated. The star updated his Instagram feed with a snapshot from the set of the popular drama and simply captioned it: "New episode of #ChicagoFire airs Tomorrow 9/8 Central."
Ugg is dancing in the rain in its latest campaign for its spring ’22 rain boot collection.
Influential choreographer Parris Goebel, who has worked with Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Kanye West, and Ariana Grande, just to name a few, is the face of the new campaign. Goebel, who first appeared in the fall 2021 Ugg Apparel campaign titled, is seen in this new series of photos and videos with fellow dancers Taja Riley and Yuliana Maldonado.
“Every day, I tell my story in every way I can,” Goebel said in a statement. “The way I walk, talk, dress, move. I am constantly evolving...
Actress Carol Speed has reportedly passed away at the age of 76 years old. Speed was best known for her roles in The Mack, Dynamite Brothers and Black Samson. She also appeared in NBC‘s Julia and played the lead in the 1974 film, Abby. “She will be remembered for...
Music icon Roberta Flack is the latest vaccinated and boosted individual to catch a COVID-19 breakthrough infection, and the singer credits the experimental drug cocktails for saving her life. In a statement shared on social media, she said, “I tested in early January and was told, ‘COVID-19 Positive.’ However, the vaccines and booster worked and protected me from severe […]
Boston Calling, the acclaimed three-day festival poised to make its triumphant return to Allston, MA this Memorial Day Weekend, May 27 – 29, 2022, announces its full lineup today. Headlining the festival are rock & roll icons Metallica; alternative rockers The Strokes, playing their first show in Boston since 2006; and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Foo Fighters. These three powerful rock bands will lead a lineup of over 50 performers, including the largest collection of regional talent ever to take the stage at Boston Calling. The 2022 bill features an incredibly diverse mix of globally recognized music stars, including Rüfüs Du Sol, Weezer, HAIM, Run The Jewels, Glass Animals, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Avril Lavigne, Black Pumas, Modest Mouse, Goose, Cheap Trick, Oliver Tree, EARTHGANG, Orville Peck, The Struts, and many more. The entire lineup can be found below, listed by day.
With the latest season of The Voice in the rearview mirror, coach John Legend is now focusing on the road ahead of him. After wrapping up the latest installment of the hit NBC singing competition series (congrats again to season 21 winner Girl Named Tom!), the R&B artist has his eyes on his next exciting project. While Voice fans are ecstatic for him, some have started to worry about what this could mean for the show’s future.
The War On Drugs frontman joined Audacy’s Megan Holiday for an extensive conversation as he took us inside the remix of The Rolling Stones song “Scarlet,” which was released as part of the Goats Head Soup reissue in 2020.
The 15-year-old inspired an entire world by talking openly about her life with Early-Aging Disorder and became an internet sensation and superstar through social media. Now, her family delivers the sad news that the girl has passed away at age 15. “She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it,” her family said in a statement posted on Instagram.
A tearful Adele announced via Instagram Thursday that her upcoming Vegas residency at the Caesars Palace Hotel has been postponed. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said, per Variety. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”
