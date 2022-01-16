ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celine Dion cancels her North American tour over health issues

By Yan Kaner
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Celine Dion announced on Twitter Saturday morning that she was canceling the remaining shows of her North American tour as she recovers from a recent health issue.

“I was really hoping I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen my doctors are prescribing,” Dion said in a statement.

Celine Dion posted on her Twitter page that her upcoming dates starting March 9 in Denver and closing April 22 in Washington D.C have been pulled from the schedule.

“There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road,” Dion added. “I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again.

The tweet also included information about ticket refunds. Tickets purchased with a credit card through authorized ticketing outlets will be refunded automatically to the credit card used for purchase. Fans who bought tickets through other sellers should reach out to the original point of purchase for more information.

The Europen leg of her tour is still scheduled to start on May 25 in England and close on Sept. 24 in Paris.

She also had dates listed for 2023.

Dion has yet to set any timeline for a possible return to Resorts World. That show was scheduled to debut on Nov. 5th in the Resorts World Theatre and run until Feb. 5th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

