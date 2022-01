Ar-We-Va led most of the game, getting up by as many as 16 in the 2nd half but they had to hold on as Paton Churdan rallied and cut it to 6 in the 4th quarter. The win moves Ar-We-Va to 5-9 overall and 3-8 in the Rolling Valley while Paton Churdan played maybe their best game of the season but fell to 0-11 overall and 0-5 in the RVC.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 13 HOURS AGO