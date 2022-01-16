Devilman Crybaby Season 2 CANCELLED! Release Date Updates

Netflix on Tuesday dropped an official trailer for The Cuphead Show, an episodic series based on Studio MDHR’s retro-style animated video game. Created by Chad and Jared Moldenhauer, the show is described by the streamer as a “character-driven comedy series following the unique misadventures of lovable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman.” There will be 12 episodes in the series, which launches Feb. 18. Leading the voice cast is Tru Valentino as Cuphead and Frank Todaro as Mugman, with Joe Hanna, Luke Millington-Drake, Grey Griffin and Wayne Brady. Upon its release in 2017, the challenging run-and-gun action video game — with visuals and humor partly inspired by classic 1930s cartoons — was reviewed favorably and went on to win best debut indie game and best independent video game at the Game Awards that year. It was also recognized with wins at the D.I.C.E. Awards, SXSW Gaming Awards and BAFTAs, among others. (The Hollywood Reporter named the game one of the 20 best games of the decade). View the trailer for the Netflix series below.

TV SERIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO