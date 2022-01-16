ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

What Did Pit Viper Say On Easter Post On Instagram?

By Thelma T. Hughes
wzuz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Pit Viper,” a sunglasses company, is facing backlash over an Instagram post they made on Easter Sunday and the comments they made on Easter. “Pit Viper Easter put up an Easter Comment,” according to some, questions Jesus and children about Easter. As a response to the Pit Viper Easter post, some...

www.wzuz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mic

Did your Instagram story upload fail? Here's what to do.

In August, Facebook-owned photo-sharing app Instagram introduced a live video option called Instagram Stories, a feature similar to Snapchat Stories. Users have the option to upload video and photo content — or take a Boomerang — and make edits by adding text, stickers, mentions and links. Unlike Instagram posts, which remain saved to your profile, the content disappears after 24 hours. According to the company, Instagram Stories has 200 million monthly active users.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Hide Your Location on Instagram Posts

Instagram uses a variety of information gathered from your device to shape your experience. Even though tracking such data helps us to find unexplored places nearby that we might be interested in visiting, there are times when we don't want Instagram followers to know our location. Instagram lets you hide...
INTERNET
xda-developers

Instagram is testing vertical stories and cross-posted views from Facebook

Meta-owned Instagram is continuously working on implementing new features and tweaking existing ones. The latest addition from the company is vertically-swipeable stories. The change is getting tested with users in Turkey and is not yet widely available. It replaces the horizontal stories feed with a vertical one, similar to that of TikTok and YouTube Shorts. The company is also rolling out cross-posted views from Facebook. It’s unclear whether this is a regional test or the feature is being made available to everyone globally.
INTERNET
Slate

My Daughter Insists on Editing My Appearance in Her Instagram Posts

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. I have a problem with the way that my daughter (28) chooses to represent me and other family members on Instagram. She loves to post pictures of her life, and she recently shared photos from some family holiday celebrations. My daughter often edits her face and physique in the pictures she posts. She’s an adult, so as much as I might not like it, ultimately that’s her decision. However, I draw the line at editing others. In the recently uploaded family pictures, she edited all of us, making us look taller, giving the women smaller waists, smoothing everyone’s skin, and changing facial features. When I saw these pictures, I told my daughter that I did not want her posting edited photos of me and asked that she post unedited photos or take them down altogether. I also explained that I found it hurtful that she made these edits without consulting me, as if to say that she couldn’t be seen on social media with the real me. Her sister has said the same thing to her.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
The Independent

‘I’m going to say this kindly for the last time’: Ye demands final edit on Kanye West Netflix documentary

Ye has shared a message to the creators of a new Netflix documentary about his life, demanding he be given control over the final edit. The “Famous” rapper is the subject of the three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, from filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah. The duo are behind West’s music videos including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.On Friday 21 January, the artist formerly known as Kanye West posted from his official Instagram, writing: “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Sunday#Pit Viper Easter#K Instagram
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy