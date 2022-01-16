Authorities release more information regarding the Officer Involved Shooting in Western Iowa.

(Woodbury County, Iowa) The suspect who was shot by a Woodbury County Sheriff’s Deputy On January 12, 2022, has been identified as 35-year-old Michael Scott Meredith of Sergeant Bluff. The DCI continues its investigation, and no other names or information is being released.

On January 12, shortly before 6:00 PM., two Woodbury County Deputies responded to the Woodford Mobile Home Park in Sergeant Bluff for a burglary report in progress. A witness directed the deputies to a white male subject attempting to force his way into a trailer home.

Upon contacting Meredith, he advanced on the deputies with a tire iron in his hand. One of the deputies fired their Taser, but the Taser was ineffective. After being struck with the tire iron by the subject, the second deputy fired their firearm, striking the subject. The subject died from a gunshot wound at Mercy Hospital in Sioux City.

The assaulted deputy was transported to Unity Point hospital in Sioux City for injuries sustained during the incident. The deputy was released from the hospital and placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.