Woodbury County, IA

Authorities release more information regarding the Officer Involved Shooting in Western Iowa.

By Tom Robinson
 5 days ago
(Woodbury County, Iowa) The suspect who was shot by a Woodbury County Sheriff’s Deputy On January 12, 2022, has been identified as 35-year-old Michael Scott Meredith of Sergeant Bluff. The DCI continues its investigation, and no other names or information is being released.

On January 12, shortly before 6:00 PM., two Woodbury County Deputies responded to the Woodford Mobile Home Park in Sergeant Bluff for a burglary report in progress. A witness directed the deputies to a white male subject attempting to force his way into a trailer home.

Upon contacting Meredith, he advanced on the deputies with a tire iron in his hand. One of the deputies fired their Taser, but the Taser was ineffective. After being struck with the tire iron by the subject, the second deputy fired their firearm, striking the subject. The subject died from a gunshot wound at Mercy Hospital in Sioux City.

The assaulted deputy was transported to Unity Point hospital in Sioux City for injuries sustained during the incident. The deputy was released from the hospital and placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Change Of Venue Ordered For Trial Of Man Accused Of Killing Iowa State Trooper

(Grundy Center, IA) — A judge in Grundy County has ordered a change of venue in the trial for a man accused of killing an Iowa state trooper. The new location hasn’t been determined yet. K-C-C-I Television reports defense attorneys asked for the move but the prosecution didn’t resist. Michael Lang’s lawyers had argued it would be difficult to choose an unbiased jury in Grundy County. Lang is accused of shooting Sergeant Jim Smith to death last April. Smith was among a group of law enforcement officers trying to enter Lang’s home to arrest him after he fled from a traffic stop.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
Investigators Say West Des Moines Couple Died in Murder-Suicide

(West Des Moines, IA) — Investigators believe a man and woman found in a West Des Moines home Wednesday morning died in a murder-suicide. Police identified the couple as 52-year-old Dana Fortugno and 59-year-old Justine Fortugno. Detectives have not revealed how they died or which one committed the murder. Officers doing a welfare check entered the house and found them both dead.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
9-Year-Old Accidentally Shot in Storm Lake

(Storm Lake, IA) — Police in Storm Lake are investigating the accidental shooting of a nine-year-old. Officers found the child with a gunshot wound to the lower body Wednesday evening. Investigators say another child found the handgun and unintentionally fired it, striking the nine-year-old. The victim was taken to the Buena Vista Regional Medical center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
STORM LAKE, IA
Wisconsin Murder Suspect Fighting Extradition From Iowa

(Waterloo, IA) A Milwaukee murder suspect is fighting extradition from Iowa. Simone Hughes was arrested Wednesday morning after an eight-hour standoff in Waterloo. Hughes is accused of killing his girlfriend and wounding his 14-year-old daughter. During a hearing Thursday, Hughes didn’t waive extradition which would have allowed Milwaukee police to come to the Black Hawk County Jail, pick him up, and return him to Wisconsin to face the charges. Now, Milwaukee County officials will have to apply for a governor’s warrant. Quinette Walters was killed outside the couple’s home January 6th. W-I-S-N Television reports Hughes apparently killed the victim after she said she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with him.
WATERLOO, IA
Iowa Department of Public Safety looking for more Troopers

(Denison) The Iowa Department of Public Safety overseeing the Iowa State Patrol is currently taking applications for an upcoming academy scheduled for this July. Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Information Officer says Shelby McCreedy says the State Patrol is requesting those interested in serving in law enforcement to visit their website at DPScareers.com.
DENISON, IA
Man and Woman Found Dead in West Des Moines Home

(West Des Moines, IA) — Police in West Des Moines are investigating the deaths of a two people in a home. Officers doing a welfare check Wednesday morning entered the house and found a man and woman dead. Investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public. Their names haven’t been released.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Man admits to placing homemade bombs in suburban Des Moines

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man accused of making and placing several homemade bombs in a Des Moines suburb has pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges. The Des Moines Register reports that 47-year-old Chad Williams, of Johnston, pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing a firearm as an unlawful drug user and making a destructive device. In a deal with prosecutors, a third count was dropped. Williams admitted in the plea hearing that he planted the homemade explosives in Ankeny last year. Two detonated as planned. The third was found intact by an 8-year-old girl. No one was injured. He faces up to 10 years in prison on each count when he’s sentenced in May.
DES MOINES, IA
Wisconsin Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend, Shooting At Daughter, Arrested In Waterloo

(Waterloo, IA) An eight-hour standoff that started early Wednesday morning finally ended with a suspected killer from Wisconsin taken into custody. Authorities say 47-year-old Simone Hughes killed his girlfriend and wounded his 14-year-old daughter in Milwaukee two weeks ago. Waterloo police surrounded a home starting at 1:30 a-m in sub-zero temperatures. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Hughes finally came out and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. In Milwaukee, he faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide and a second charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
WATERLOO, IA
Iowa man sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatal crash

ELDORA, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for causing a 2020 crash that killed three people by driving drunk and the wrong way on a rural highway. The Ames Tribune reports that 27-year-old Spencer Bultman, of Hampton, was sentenced Tuesday after he had pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicular homicide while driving under the influence and one count of serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Bultman was drunk and driving his pickup the wrong way in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 20 near Alden when he crashed into a sport utility vehicle. The crash killed 44-year-old SUV driver Cristy Gutierres, her boyfriend, 37-year-old Mario Zubia, and Gutierres’ 10-year-old son Jesse “Alex” Gutierres. Gutierres’ 6-year-old daughter was critically injured in the crash.
HAMPTON, IA
Police in Sioux City Investigate Stabbing That Seriously Injured Victim

(Sioux City, IA) Police in Sioux City are looking for a suspect in a stabbing that left a man seriously injured. Officers say the victim was found with stab wounds outside an apartment Monday afternoon. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Investigators say the victim and two others ran from another area and stopped due to the victim’s injuries. It’s believed they were involved in an altercation at another location with an unknown suspect. Anyone with tips should contact the Sioux City Police Department.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Grand jury: No indictment in shooting death by Iowa deputy

CHELSEA, Iowa (AP) — A Tama County grand jury has found no criminal wrongdoing by law enforcement in the fatal shooting of a man by a sheriff’s deputy during an armed confrontation last October. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release Tuesday that the grand jury declined to return an indictment in the shooting that killed 28-year-old Dewey Dale Wilfong III. Investigators have said that Tama County sheriff’s deputies and officers with several other law enforcement agencies responded to reports of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in Chelsea. Officials said arriving officers saw Wilfong walking around holding a handgun. Investigators said a Tama County deputy shot him after Wilfong fired the gun.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
Charges Dropped Against Man Accused of Breaking Into Wright County Hog Operation

(Clarion, IA) — Charges are dismissed against a man accused of breaking into a Wright County hog operation in 2020, placing hidden cameras and stealing a live piglet. The trial of 35-year-old Matthew A. Johnson of Berkley, California was set to begin today (Thursday) for third-degree burglary, electronic or mechanical eavesdropping and agricultural production facility trespass. On Tuesday, Wright County assistant attorney Joseph Corrow filed a motion to dismiss the charges. Johnson was being prosecuted under the Iowa Ag Gag law. A Wright County Judge dismissed the charges with prejudice, meaning the defendant cannot be charged with these crimes for the offense again.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
Albia Woman Killed in Car vs. Train Crash in Monroe County

(Avery, IA) — A woman from Albia is dead after her vehicle was struck by an Amtrak train Thursday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 58-year-old Melinda Stewart crossed the railroad tracks near Avery when the train hit the passenger side of Jeep. State troopers say Stewart died at the scene. No one on the train was hurt.
ALBIA, IA
Shelby County Sheriff’s Report

(Shelby Co.) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports seven arrests between January 1st and January 12th. Kevin Matthew Miller, 45, of Ida Grove, was arrested following a traffic stop on M16 south of Highway 44 on January 1st. Miller was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) 1st Offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving while License is Suspended, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, Operating a Non Registered Vehicle, and Improper Brake Light.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 2,915 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, January 12 through Wednesday, January 19. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 1,678 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 179 in...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Lakeside Casino Fined $20K For Underage Gambling Violation

(Osceola, IA) — The Lakeside Casino near Osceola is facing a 20-thousand-dollar fine for an underage gambling violation. Information presented at the Racing and Gaming Commission meeting last week said the minor was able to get on the gambling floor and gamble after using a picture on a cellphone. Lakeside GM Damon John said, “I just want to say that this is unacceptable to us, and it is a situation that we take very seriously.” He said the employee in question was immediately retrained to ensure they are asking for appropriate ID. John says the casino also contacted police to make sure the minor was charged, and the minor and adult companion were permanently banned from the casino. The violation happened in August.
OSCEOLA, IA
