UNC’s Armando Bacot Dominates The Yellow Jackets

On Tuesday, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association selected North Carolina's Armando Bacot as its Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week. The honor followed the junior center's huge performance against Georgia Tech, where he matched his career-high with 29 points and added 12 rebounds in an 88-65 win. With that line, Bacot became the first Tar Heel to record at least 29 points and 12 rebounds in consecutive games since Charlie Scott in 1970 and just the fourth in program history. He had 29 points and 22 rebounds in a 74-58 win over Virginia the previous Saturday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO