Ramsey will play for 11th Place at the Rick McGraw Memorial Invitational at Litchfield after falling to Father McGivney, 66-45 on Thursday night. Ramsey trailed just 16-12 after the 1st quarter, but was outscored 14-4 in the second and trailed 30-16 at halftime. Ramsey would outscore the Griffins 16-15 in the 3rd, but a 21-13 run in the 4th put the game away for Father McGivney. Ramsey falls into the 11th Place Game on Friday night at 6:00pm in the Panther Gym against the winner of Thursday night’s game between Litchfield and Triad.

BASKETBALL ・ 6 HOURS AGO