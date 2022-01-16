Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina Men’s Basketball (2021-22)

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
Dylan Spencer was one of the first players to transfer from the SEC to JSU for Deion Sanders. He's reversed course.
Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
This past summer, Texas and Oklahoma shocked the world of college football by announcing that they planned to move to the SEC. The reveal sparked plenty of discussion about what other moves could be on the way and if the SEC would try to turn itself into a “mega-conference” of sorts.
After spending several months in the NCAA transfer portal, former Alabama running back Kyle Edwards has finally announced where he’ll resume his career. Edwards announced on Instagram that he’s heading to Southeastern Louisiana. He posted an image on his account with the caption “Next chapter #lionup.”. Unfortunately...
Another former Oklahoma player is heading to Los Angeles with Lincoln Riley. Latrell McCutchin, who played cornerback for Oklahoma this past season, took to Twitter to announce his commitment to Riley and USC on Wednesday. He’s the second cornerback transfer the Trojans picked up Wednesday after former Colorado cornerback Mekhi Blackmon committed.
Two high-end teams that are towards the top of the NCAA Women’s Basketball rankings meet up on Wednesday night, as the Iowa State Cyclones host the Texas Longhorns in an exciting Big 12 matchup. The Cyclones are off to one of the hottest starts in program history. Outside of...
Duke vs. Miami: The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils won a tough game on the road over Miami, 58-49. With the win, Kara Lawson’s crew avoided a 3-game losing streak and improved their record to 12-4. Miela Goodchild led Duke in scoring and rebounding with 17 points and 7 boards. It was a defensive battle, […]
Virginia guard Reece Beekman had a career night in UVA’s 66-61 road win over Pittsburgh. Beekman led the Cavaliers with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting with 8 assists in the win.Check out the best plays from Beekman’s impressive performance right here.
Jelani Woods transferred to Virginia from Oklahoma State before the 2021 season, and he made a big impact on the Cavaliers in his first year. Woods was First-Team All-ACC and led all tight ends in the conference with 598 receiving yards.
Cam’Ron Kelly elevated his play as the season went on in 2021. Kelly played sparingly until the UNC win at Duke in which he finished the game with 7 tackles and an interception. Kelly earned 3rd-Team All-ACC honors after finishing the season with 69 total tackles, 4 interceptions and 7 pass break-ups. Take a look […]
Georgia backup quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver Jermaine Burton entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. Starting quarterback Stetson Bennett announced he plans to return to Athens for next season.
