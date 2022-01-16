ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRepublic

AI training: Leverage your tech skills and send your career soaring

If you feel like your tech career is a little stalled, all you have to do is build on the skills you already have to move up in data science, game development, IoT, cybersecurity and more. Artificial intelligence is used in everything from the Internet of Things to fighting cybersecurity...
COMPUTERS
news3lv.com

Nevada Help Desk Tech Summit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Help Desk is a national registered apprenticeship program and training provider supporting employers of all sizes across the United States to meet the demand of a growing technology workforce. JOINING US NOW TO TALK ABOUT THEIR UPCOMING TECH SUMMIT IS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR DUANA MALONE...
NEVADA STATE
techacute.com

Eco-Friendly in 2022: A Refreshing Take on Tech Can Help

The ‘dystopian future’ that the sci-fi movies have been talking about is here and now. We are in the year 2022, and we have many things to think over. To start with, we must begin approaching technology with a more forgiving attitude and cut down on needs that disturb the ecosystem. For instance, I recently ordered a digital notepad called Newyes for $11.99, and I have stopped using paper to write some quick notes. This notepad came with a stylus and a magnet. The 8.5″ LCD screen is pretty basic and is not backlit. The stylus works perfectly fine, and I have faced no issues in jotting down words in my handwriting.
ADVOCACY
Silicon Republic

IT skills shortage is ‘long in the making’ – but tech firms can help flip the script

Ensono’s Hannah Birch discusses the challenges of skills shortages and a lack of diversity in tech – and how a group of women peers has helped in her own career. Hannah Birch is the managing director for Europe at Ensono, a hybrid IT services provider helping organisations in different sectors with digital transformation. She stepped into the role last year, taking over from Barney Taylor, and is based in the UK.
BUSINESS
accountingtoday.com

Tax leaders looking for better tech skills

The vast majority of tax and finance leaders see a need for improved technology and data skills in their employees, according to a new international survey. The survey, by Ernst & Young, polled 1,650 tax and finance leaders in over 40 countries. It found that 84% of the respondents plan to adapt their tax and finance functions over the next two years, thanks to challenges related to talent, regulation and technology. Most of the respondents (95%) see a need for improved data and technology skills among their people.
INCOME TAX
ZDNet

Working as a freelancer? These 10 tech skills could get you work faster

The freelancer market is seeing an uplift as employers seek out independent professionals to fill talent gaps, according to freelancer platform Upwork. Upwork's latest Freelance Forward Economist report found that the share of US workers who classify as permanent freelancers grew from 33.8% in 2020 to 35% in 2021. More...
JOBS
techacute.com

How Tech Will Help Retailers to Adapt to the New Trading Environment

For retailers, especially those that mainly trade out of physical spaces, the past two years have been challenging to say the least. In many countries, they have experienced long periods of forced closures. Take Australia as an example. In some parts of the country, the initial lockdown lasted 112 days.
RETAIL
Computer Weekly

UK SMEs to receive tech skills and software boost

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the UK will be helped to develop their technology skills and accelerate adoption of digital tools as part of a new government scheme. Led by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), the Help to Grow: Digital initiative is focused on the...
SOFTWARE
Wired

Simulation Tech Can Help Predict the Biggest Threats

The character of conflict between nations has fundamentally changed. Governments and militaries now fight on our behalf in the “gray zone,” where the boundaries between peace and war are blurred. They must navigate a complex web of ambiguous and deeply interconnected challenges, ranging from political destabilization and disinformation campaigns to cyberattacks, assassinations, proxy operations, election meddling, or perhaps even human-made pandemics. Add to this list the existential threat of climate change (and its geopolitical ramifications) and it is clear that the description of what now constitutes a national security issue has broadened, each crisis straining or degrading the fabric of national resilience.
TECHNOLOGY
bleepingcomputer.com

Keep your tech skills sharp with this lifetime learning bundle

IT is a rapidly changing world, with new opportunities, threats, technologies, and approaches emerging every day. The Ultimate Lifetime Bundle of StackSkills + Infosec4TC + Stone River helps you stay current on your skills, at your pace, whenever you've got time or a need to learn. Stone River was founded...
WISH-TV

How augmented reality tech can help get you in better shape

After a challenging year of staying close to home, the new year brings all kinds of new fitness trends. One that is really catching on is augmented reality games that encourage people to get out and explore. Jen Widerstrom, fitness expert and TV personality, joined us today to share a...
FITNESS
Dice Insights

3 Must-Have Skills to Help UX/UI Designers Stand Out

Right now, the market for UX/UI designers reflects the same momentum as the rest of the digital development industry. Businesses caught short-handed during the pandemic are competing for talent like never before. While we were all dealing with bad checkout processes, confusing forms and patchwork retail experiences that were hastily assembled while we were quarantining, consultancies and agencies were dealing with the train car effect of budgets being frozen and then approved—leading to more work than many could handle.
COMPUTERS
Travel Weekly

Travel tech firm scraps set-up fee to help agencies

A travel technology firm is temporarily waiving its £500 set up fee for agents to help increase sales. Tr10 Travel, which launched in 2019, says that having an eye-catching website is a “good way” for agents to encourage customers to make a booking. Agents can pay monthly...
LIFESTYLE
projectmanagement.com

Tools you have found effective for remote team collaboration

Hello everyone - I would love feedback from the community on what tools you have found useful to get and sustain engagement with team members remotely. Here's my problem - I have a variety of tools on hand including Jira, Teams, Trello - and all staff are very excited when they first see them rolled out because they address their top complaints - but when I implement them I find that they aren't used. I am a firm believer that tools aren't the miracle solution - so if there are "soft techniques" you've applied to get them to the tools - I would be interested in hearing about those too....
TECHNOLOGY
outsourcing-pharma.com

Advanced analytical tech can help keep data clean: Phastar

Two experts from the CRO discuss artificial intelligence, machine language processing, and other analytical tools that can be useful in data management. Accuracy and reliability are key in clinical trial data management. While manual data queries can help clean up the data, the process is time-consuming; automating that process improves things, harnessing advanced analytical technology can save even more time.
COMPUTERS
lifewire.com

New VR Tech Could Help People With Visual Impairments

Virtual reality (VR) could give people with vision impairments a new way to see. A new acoustic archery game will allow people living with blindness to experience virtual reality technology for the first time. It's part of a small growing number of experimental technological options for the visually impaired. "VR...
VIDEO GAMES
The Millennial Source

Top 10 entrepreneurial skills that can help innovate a business

Entrepreneurial skills are massively valuable these days, and it’s no surprise. The number of entrepreneurs (essentially, someone who starts and operates a business) worldwide has exponentially grown since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, there are currently an estimated 582 million entrepreneurs worldwide. According to the United States...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Tupu.io wants to help women thrive in tech jobs through mentorship

She initially considered writing a book, but she concluded that there is really no one-size-fits-all advice and it would need to be tailored to the individual’s situation. “I had this idea to build a mentorship program that would give [people] a custom solution designed for their own needs because most of the time, people come to you for mentorship in general when they have a problem,” she said.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
techstartups.com

How a Performance Management System Can Help Your Tech Startup

There are many things to think about when you’re starting a new business, but one thing most startups don’t consider is how helpful employee performance management software can be for their business. One of the many benefits of using a performance management system is that it helps link employee contribution to overall business strategy. It also helps you to achieve your business objective, stay ahead of the competition and match individual goals to larger business objectives.
SOFTWARE

