The ‘dystopian future’ that the sci-fi movies have been talking about is here and now. We are in the year 2022, and we have many things to think over. To start with, we must begin approaching technology with a more forgiving attitude and cut down on needs that disturb the ecosystem. For instance, I recently ordered a digital notepad called Newyes for $11.99, and I have stopped using paper to write some quick notes. This notepad came with a stylus and a magnet. The 8.5″ LCD screen is pretty basic and is not backlit. The stylus works perfectly fine, and I have faced no issues in jotting down words in my handwriting.

ADVOCACY ・ 11 DAYS AGO