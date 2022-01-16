Worcester edges Reading to snap Royals winning streak

Pontiac's five-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday as Paxton-Buckley-Loda tipped the Indians 63-60 in an Illini Prairie Conference boys' basketball game at PTHS. “I think the main difference in the game was the second-chance and offensive rebounding opportunities,” PTHS head coach Matt Kelley said. “We gave up some second-chance points and that hurt us. That was the main difference in the game. We have to have all five guys boxing out and we didn’t do that at times.”

PONTIAC, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO