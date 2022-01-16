Worcester edges Reading to snap Royals winning streak

The winning streak came to an end for Eastern Washington women's basketball team on Thursday night, as they fell on the road to Sacramento State, 59-49. The Hornets used a strong second quarter and consistent shooting to top the Eagles. Eastern's record sits at 4-12 now and 2-5 in the Big Sky, while Sacramento State improved to 6-9 overall and 2-4 in conference.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Playing the second game of a back-to-back set, the Colorado Avalanche looked tired. They weren’t able to bombard the Los Angeles Kings with their typical offensive brilliance, finding themselves on the wrong side of a 14-shot disparity. And they still won. Kiefer Sherwood scored his first goal in nearly three years, […]
The results are in, and St. Joseph Academy soccer star Ana Whitehouse has been named the Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 10-15. Whitehouse finished ahead of Mainland's Kaden Golder by nearly 800 votes and received over 51% of the 14,536 votes that were cast. Seabreeze's Emily...
Pontiac's five-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday as Paxton-Buckley-Loda tipped the Indians 63-60 in an Illini Prairie Conference boys' basketball game at PTHS. “I think the main difference in the game was the second-chance and offensive rebounding opportunities,” PTHS head coach Matt Kelley said. “We gave up some second-chance points and that hurt us. That was the main difference in the game. We have to have all five guys boxing out and we didn’t do that at times.”
PALMERTON, Pa. - An impressive season for Palmerton up to this point, one of the only undefeated girls basketball teams left in District XI at 13-0. The Lady Blue Bombers have higher aspirations than an undefeated season. This group is chasing after a District XI-3A title that evaded them a season ago.
AURORA, Ill. – The Edgewood College Men's Basketball team saw its five-game NACC winning streak come to an end Wednesday, falling 95-75 at Aurora University. The Eagles are now 5-2 in league play, one of three teams in the conference with just two conference setbacks. SPARTANS 95, EAGLES 75.
The Indian River High School boys’ basketball team has been on quite an impressive streak since they returned from the holiday break, rolling to a four-game win streak that pushed their regular season mark to 6-3. But the Green & Gold ran into a very strong, athletic and hot-shooting Seaford team on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The Reading girls prep hoops squad, led by head coach Kevin Bailey, had won three conference games in a row to start the month of January. The Rangers headed into their battle with Bronson with a 6-3 record, looking to take down the 6-4 Vikings. The Rangers and the Vikings would battle it out for four quarters on Jan. 18, and the Vikings would emerge with the 54-31 victory.
The Elba Tigers closed another busy week with a much needed win to snap a six-game losing streak heading into the second week of area play. The Elba Tigers continued their recent losing streak with a 63-35 road loss to the G.W. Long Rebels. The Tigers had a hard time...
Comments / 0