Derek Carr: Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia 'the right guy'

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia has a big fan in QB Derek Carr. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders may have lost in the first round of the playoffs Saturday, but if you ask their quarterback, they also may have found their coach.

When asked after the 26-19 loss to the Bengals about interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, Derek Carr had nothing but praise.

“We all think he is the right guy," Carr said, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic. "I have never seen a coach with the ear to the locker room like he has.”

Bisaccia has served as interim head coach since Week 6 after Jon Gruden's termination. The Raiders went 7-5 in that time, including four straight wins to end the regular season.

After a long start to his career in the college ranks, Bisaccia got his first job in the NFL in 2002 as the special teams coordinator for the Buccaneers. He stayed with Tampa Bay until 2010 when he jumped to the Chargers, with whom he stayed for just two years before leaving for the Cowboys.

After seven seasons in Dallas, Bisaccia left to join the Raiders under Gruden, whom he coached under in Tampa Bay. He served as special teams coordinator and assistant head coach for three-plus seasons before being elevated to head coach.