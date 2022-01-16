ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Tied for NHL scoring lead

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Huberdeau scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 9-2 win over the Blue Jackets....

www.cbssports.com

