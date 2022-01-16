ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Adams, Harrell help Texas State hold off Louisiana 72-68

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Shelby Adams hit a jumper and two free throws in the final 57 seconds and Mason Harrell sank two foul shots with 6 seconds left to help Texas State fend off Louisiana 72-68 in Sun Belt Conference play on Saturday.

Caleb Asberry had 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Bobcats (11-4, 2-1). Harrell finished with 16 points and Shelby Adams pitched in with 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Sophomore Jordan Brown totaled 18 points and matched his career high with 16 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (8-7, 3-2). It was his third double-double. Kobe Julien hit four 3-pointers and scored 17. Trajan Wesley had 11 points.

