The Equalizer - Bout That Life - Review

By Prpleight
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis episode wasn’t quite at the level I’ve grown used to seeing. It wasn’t bad just more predictable than usual. The wife of a rapper, Dilemma, who confessed to murder. After an aspiring rapper uploads a song containing unreleased details to the murder of Dre Bids, the man Dilemma confessed to...

bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan “Together with Maman Forever”

The cast of Together with Maman is feeling like a final-episode-esque incident might happen today. Will something happen?. Usahara is looking into all sorts of final episode tropes to happen with “Together with Maman”. But with this being the show that it is, they all fail in hilarious anti-climactic ways. Lost child? Found in seconds. Utano might finally be getting married? Nope boyfriend just wanted to borrow some money. How about returning a lady’s handkerchief resulting in true love? Sorry, not the girl you were expecting.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Roush Review: Life on the Spectrum ‘As We See It’

Jack wants to be able to support himself. Violet wants a boyfriend. Harrison could use a friend, but not if it means going outside. These roomies in their 20s are all autistic, impressively and authentically played by actors who identify as being on the spectrum. Each experiences hope, heartbreak and high anxiety in the first season of Prime Video‘s enduring half-hour dramedy As We See It, from Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood) working his emotional magic from an Israeli format.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Jumpmen - Drama In Development At Showtime

Showtime has put in development Jumpmen, a sneaker industry drama from writer Shaye Ogbonna (God’s Country). Created and executive produced by Ogbonna, Jumpmen is a high-energy insider drama about the cutthroat world of the sneaker industry, centering on a self-made sneaker exec turned industry power broker. As the business changes around him, and old friends become adversaries, he must decide what’s more important-industry capital or cultural relevance.
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Robyn
culturedvultures.com

After Life: Season 3 REVIEW – After After Life

The third (and final) season of Ricky Gervais’ After Life again stars Gervais as lead character Tony, as he wanders through an existence of emptiness following the death of his wife, Lisa (Kerry Godliman). Overwhelmed by grief, we saw Tony reach the depths of despair in the first two...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Proud Family - Episode 1.01 - New Kids On The Block - Press Release

Episode 1 "New Kids on the Block" A continuation of the acclaimed series, "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her Proud Family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart. The 2020s brings new career highs for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar and new challenges for Penny, including a socially woke neighbor who thinks she has a lot to teach her, bullying social media influencers who want to cancel her and her own teenage hormones. Penny's friends return, including Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey and Michael. Penny's Suga Mama also returns, ready as ever to dispense tough love or a gentle hand whenever Penny needs it. Among the new faces are Maya and KG, new kids who not only have to deal with the struggles of being the new kid but also having two dads, a first for Smithville.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
spoilertv.com

Nancy Drew - The Spellbound Juror - Reviews - Final Stretch?

We’re getting closer to the final battle between The Drew Crew and Temperance Hudson. Which was great, until we learned that they weren’t ahead of Temperance, but a step or two behind her. Like a true protector, Nick followed Temperance’s instructions and didn’t mention her threat against his...
TV & VIDEOS
#Music Industry#The Equalizer Bout
spoilertv.com

Quote of the Week - Week of Jan. 2 - 9

A weekly feature highlighting the best quotes on TV as picked by the SpoilerTV team. We'd love to hear your picks too so please sound off in the comments below. 1. Janine: “I asked Ava to make a video to promote your wish list because it worked for me and I knew your class needed stuff. And it got a lot of attention, clearly, because it was a bit over the top.” Barbara: “How far over the top?” Janine: “Really, really over the top. Like if you went to the top, you wouldn’t be able to find it because it was way up there. I’m sorry. I just wanted you to have all the tools you deserved and that your kids deserve.” Barbara: “My kids don’t have half the supplies they need most of the time, but they don’t need to know that.” Janine: “Yeah but, I saw your kids painting with empty water colors. It’s our job…” Barbara: “Our job is to build them up, make them confident. Is it nice to have stuff? Sure, but my students do not need to feel less than because they do not have stuff. So, we talk about what they do have. Not about what they don’t.” Janine: “That was a painfully well-said reality check.”
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

NCIS - Pledge of Allegiance - Review

So, hummm. Liked the premise of this episode, and the twist at the end, and yet somehow I was underwhelmed. I think I needed more action or more mystery. Maybe both. It was obvious to me that Nazar wasn’t the culprit pretty early on despite a seriously devious fiacee. Despite the many convincing clues Kay orchestrated, he had the support of his pilot "family" who had faith in his innocence. Rafi's dash to the Embassy was a great red herring, but luring him out by telling him that Kay would languish in jail drew him out easily enough. Poor bunny, he adored her.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

4400 - Episode 1.11 - You Only Meant Well - Press Release

"You Only Meant Well" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV) TEMPERS FLARE - While Shanice (Brittany Adebomola) helps to prepare the Bois Blanc for a celebration, others are preparing for war. LaDonna (Khailah Johnson) returns to the hotel and we learn what she has experienced out in the real world and what she knows about the 44orum. After a disturbing incident, Hayden (AMARR) realizes the comfort of Kaminsky home may not be what is safest for everyone. Jharrell (Joseph David-Jones) reunites with his brother but is Manny (guest star Calvin Seabrooks) to be trusted and what is his connection to Claudette (Jaye Ladymore)? Meanwhile, an unfortunate misunderstanding might prove fatal for one of the 4400. The series also stars TL Thompson, Ireon Roach, Derrick A. King, Cory Jeacoma, and Autumn Best. Daniel Willis directed the episode written by Jackie Decembly (#111). Original airdate 1/31/2022.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
spoilertv.com

Two Sentence Horror Stories - Episode 3.05 - 3.06 - Press Release

"Teeth" - (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV) BEFORE I MET YOU I WAS IN A DARK AND LONELY PLACE... - A couple leaves the city for a romantic weekend in the woods, only to find themselves the target of a group of hostile locals. Naomi King, Savannah Basley, Trevor Lerner, Chelsea Jackson, Gainaele Royer and Shawn Stewart star. Kathleen Hepburn directed the episode written by Lisa Morales. (#302). Original airdate 1/30/2022.
TV SERIES
The Post and Courier

Review: In 'The Sentence,' the familiar is strange, and fiction is imbued with real life

THE SENTENCE. By Louise Erdrich. Harper. 400 pages. $28.99. Louise Erdrich has always re-imagined the spaces she inhabits — families, reservations, professions — with a loving, astringent eye. No one more fully renders the intricacy of our incidental and self-made environments. Like all Erdrich’s work, “The Sentence,” her latest novel, is a story about coordination: what hangs together, what falls apart. In present-day Minneapolis, a lot is falling apart. Erdrich is here in part to scare us.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Times West Virginian

Movie Review: ‘The Lost Daughter’ tells story of a complicated life, more

A British woman named Leda Caruso is relaxing on a small beach on a Greek island. She is enjoying her solitude and the quiet. Suddenly, her peaceful reverie is disrupted by a large and boisterous family. To some observers, they might seem to be a happy group of people ready for some sunshine and surf. To Leda, they are an immediate nuisance. She enjoys traveling alone and being alone.
MOVIES
UPI News

'Sweet Magnolias' trailer teases romance, secrets in Season 2

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Sweet Magnolias Season 2. The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Friday featuring JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley as best friends Maddie, Dana Sue and Helen. The preview teases romance to come in Season 2....
TV SERIES
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
TMZ.com

Meat Loaf Dead at 74 from COVID

Meat Loaf -- the singer with some monstrous hits -- has died at the age of 74. The singer's manager, Michael Greene, confirmed Meat Loaf died Thursday night. Sources with knowledge tell TMZ ... he was supposed to attend a business dinner earlier this week for a show he's working on -- "I'd Do Anything for Love" -- but the dinner was canceled because he became seriously ill with COVID. Sources tell us that condition quickly became critical.
PUBLIC HEALTH

