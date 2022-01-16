ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Olive, NC

Suspect identified in Mt. Olive police car hijacking, officer released from hospital

By Caroline Bowyer
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02T6oT_0dn1UKL500

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Mount Olive police officer who was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville after crashing a vehicle while chasing a hijacking suspect on Saturday was released on Sunday.

Police Chief Jason Hughes said officers were called to the Walmart in Mount Olive to deal with a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers contacted the suspect, Edward Carter Batts of Warsaw.

Batts then jumped into one of the police vehicles and drove away. Officer Angel Yeoman pursued the hijacking suspect and stolen police car traveling South on U.S. Highway 117 toward I-40.

Officer Yeoman lost control of the car she was driving and crashed at exit 355 on I-40. Batts continued to flee and was apprehended a short distance away.

Yeoman was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center. She has since been released from the hospital to recover at home.

“I would personally like to extend gratitude to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, Warsaw Police Department, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Faison Fire and Rescue, Emergency Medical Personnel, and our Dispatchers for getting our injured officer the help she needed and assisting with this investigation,” said Chief Hughes in a statement. “Everyone at the Mount Olive Police Department is very grateful for the outpouring of prayers and phone calls we received with concerns for the injured officer.”

Batts is being charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony flee to elude arrest, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and damage to property. He is being held under a $40,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Police: Third man charged in Black Friday mall shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Durham police have charged a third man in a Black Friday shooting at a North Carolina mall. The Streets at Southpoint in Durham was packed with post-Thanksgiving shoppers on Nov. 26, when two men approached a jewelry vendor and one tried to rob him, police said. The vendor and would-be robber […]
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Police: Wilmington man tried to kill 2 North Carolina hospital workers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A man choked a hospital worker unconscious and tried to snap another employee’s neck during a rampage inside a North Carolina emergency room earlier this week, authorities said. Rothwell Jacob Simmons, 24, has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of assault by strangulation, according to […]
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Craven County deputy receives award for his bravery after shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — After a long and continued journey to recovery, Craven County deputy Zachary Bellingham, who was severely injured in the line of duty last October after being shot, made a special appearance back at the sheriff’s department Thursday. Bellingham, who was injured on Oct. 1 after he was shot during a […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Olive, NC
City
Faison, NC
Mount Olive, NC
Crime & Safety
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, NC
WNCT

‘It’s very traumatic.’ Family and friends mourn sudden loss of Concord mother killed in hit-and-run crash

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Family and friends of 26-year-old Kaitlyn Ball are in mourning after she was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night. Ball leaves behind an 8-year-old child. Concord police said Keshara Bridges, 25, eventually turned herself in as the driver of the crash, after nearby surveillance video shows her car […]
CONCORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#A Hijacking#Hospital#Vidant Medical Center#Warsaw Police Department#Medical Personnel#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Missing Georgia teen with autism reportedly traveling to North Carolina

ATLANTA (WSAV) – The search is on for a missing 17-year-old girl believed to be traveling from north Georgia to North Carolina. The Chickamauga Police Department said Talyn Rae Kernea was last seen in the city Tuesday night. Talyn is described as 5-foot-7 and approximately 156 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Family members […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WNCT

Vidant Health closing COVID-19 testing drive-thru site on Friday due to possible bad weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Vidant Health has announced that due to expected inclement weather, the Greenville drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be closed Friday. The Greenville drive-thru testing site will re-open Sunday at 9 a.m., weather permitting. The testing site is not open on Saturdays. Any changes to Sunday’s hours will be communicated. Please note the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Record hospitalizations are straining North Carolina’s hospitals, NCDHHS Requests Federal Assistance

RALEIGH — The highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sending record numbers of people to North Carolina hospitals, straining hospital capacity. As hospitals continue to take steps to protect their ability to provide patient care in the face of nationwide COVID-19 related staffing shortages, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and North Carolina Emergency Management […]
WNCT

WNCT

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy