The Nets were tantalizingly close to having their full complement of players after Saturday night. They were going on the road, which meant Kyrie Irving would be back in the picture. LaMarcus Aldridge and Nic Claxton were making significant progress and were expected to return soon. And though Joe Harris’ return is still down the line, they had Patty Mills back in the lineup after he missed the previous game to rest.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO