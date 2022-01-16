ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Darius Garland keeps proving he's an All-Star

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OhstK_0dn1Tb7700

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road Saturday, 107-102. But while the impressive come-from-behind win was a team effort, Darius Garland stole the show and proved exactly why he deserves to be an All-Star this season.

During the Cavs' road trip that wrapped up against the Thunder, Garland shined. He put up a double-double against the Kings with 12 points and 11 assists, recorded his first career triple-double against the Utah Jazz with 11 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds—and on Saturday Garland set a career high in assists while helping lead the Cavs to the win over OKC.

The Thunder, another struggling team on the schedule, took advantage of the Cavs' fatigue in their second game of a back-to-back and the final game on the six-game road trip, outscoring Cleveland in the first and second quarters and gaining an 18-point lead heading into the second half.

But Garland took over and his third quarter was a basketball masterclass. In the 12 minute span, Garland scored 14 points and put up 10 assists. He ended with 27 points, a career-high 18 assists, five rebounds and a steal. The 18 assists tied Chris Paul for the most single-game assists of any player in the league so far this season.

Garland has blossomed into a dominant guard in the NBA this season, averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. His passing and scoring has been phenomenal—finding opportunities for his teammates in any situation, facilitating the offense with ease and taking over when the team needs him most.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland is learning to dominate the game, reading the court and seeing plays develop that many others wouldn't be able to.

"He's got a burning desire to go out and win basketball games," Bickerstaff said. "He's determined to win basketball games and there's a fire that's within him to go get the job done."

On Thursday, the second All-Star voting returns were released and Garland was No. 9. in guard voting, with Jarrett Allen at No. 6 in frontcourt voting. Fans can still help send Garland and his teammates to the All-Star Game being hosted in Cleveland next month by clicking here .

But Garland said his focus isn't on making the All-Star Game. He has bigger goals in mind.

"Not really, we want to get to the playoffs. That's our goal. So whatever it takes to try to get to the offs and just try to lead our team, that's what we're here to do," Garland said Friday night.

RELATED: Cavs' Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen break Top 10 in NBA All-Star voting

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
nbcsportsedge.com

SGA, Darius Garland headline DFS Lineups

This NBA season has been unpredictable, to say the very least, as players are continually shuttled to and from protocols and it's challenging to keep track of which players are suiting up and which are in street clothes. That said, there's not a moment to waste as unheralded players tend to shock fantasy managers lucky enough to roster them.
NBA
WKYC

Darius Garland discusses building Cleveland Cavaliers legacy without LeBron James

CLEVELAND — Dating back to his days as an NBA prospect, Darius Garland has maintained a relationship with LeBron James. But when it comes to what the Cleveland Cavaliers are accomplishing without the best player in their franchise's history, Garland admitted that he's excited for his team to be building a reputation of its own.
NBA
fox40jackson.com

Cavaliers’ Darius Garland forging team’s path with LeBron James in the rearview

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland has played exceptionally well in his third season in the NBA, earning some hype as a potential All-Star. In 40 games, Garland is averaging 19.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 8 assists and 1.3 steals per game and has been huge in getting the Cavaliers back to the top of the Eastern Conference. Earlier this month, he became the first Cavaliers player since LeBron James to record a triple-double.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Chris Paul
FanSided

Darius Garland is commanding the Cleveland Cavaliers to perfection

Darius Garland is only a year removed from his 21st birthday, but the youthful third-year guard is commanding the Cleveland Cavaliers to perfection. The stakes could not be higher for Garland. His backcourt running mate and last year’s leading scorer, Collin Sexton, is out for the year with a meniscus injury, while the next man up, Ricky Rubio, is sidelined with a torn ACL.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Darius Garland’s 6-word warning to rest of NBA amid winning streak

The Cleveland Cavs have been one of the better teams in the NBA recently, as they have enjoyed a five-game winning streak. Guard Darius Garland has been pivotal during the Cavs’ winning streak, as he recently took home Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors for his amazing stretch of play. Needless to say, Garland and the Cavs, who sit just behind the Brooklyn Nets in the East, are a confident bunch. In a recent story with Cavs reporter Chris Fedor, Garland spoke about how Cleveland believes they’re one of the Eastern Conference’s best while firing this 6-word warning shot to the rest of the NBA.
NBA
Cavaliers Nation

Darius Garland wants Cavs legacy ‘without having anything with ‘Bron to do with it’

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is hoping the team can pave their own legacy of success this postseason in the post-LeBron James era. The time since James left the Cavaliers for a second time to join the Los Angeles Lakers had not been pretty before this season. Cleveland had been near the bottom of the league in every season after making four NBA Finals appearances in a row with James.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Cavs#The Utah Jazz#Okc
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
ROKU
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
ESPN

Splash Brothers Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Pistons

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Klay Thompson found his shooting stroke and Warriors fans roared at every chance. Just like the old days. Thompson had 21 points, reigning scoring champ Stephen Curry added 18 and Golden State returned from a tough trip to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-86 on Tuesday night.
NBA
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy