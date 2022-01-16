ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘The Pick’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “The Pick” game were:

07-08-16-21-29-43

(seven, eight, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

¶ Players need to match all of the six numbers drawn to win the first-place jackpot. If other players also match all six numbers, the prize pool will be shared in equal amounts. ¶ Players win smaller prizes if they have three, four or five of the first six numbers drawn.

