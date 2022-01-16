Summit over West Essex - Boys ice hockey recap

Luca Infusino scored two goals, one of which came on the power play, as West Essex defeated Montclair 5-4 at the Clary Anderson Arena in Montclair. West Essex (5-9) led 3-2 going into the third period and took leads of 4-2 and 5-3 on goals by Infusino and Joey Castellano before holding on to win it and end a five-game losing streak. It also outshot Montclair 34-20.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO