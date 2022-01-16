ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'This is a perfect storm brewing' for terrorism: Graham

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 14

Related
Fox News

'Corrupt' FBI should be 'eliminated' for statement on Texas synagogue hostage taker: Critics

The FBI is facing backlash on social media after an official said that the Texas synagogue hostage taker’s demands were "not specifically related to the Jewish community." "The FBI is now an organization solely focused on destroying the domestic enemies of the Democratic Party," conservative talk radio show Jesse Kelly tweeted Sunday morning. "Any Republican Congress or Presidential candidate who doesn’t loudly proclaim his intention to massively reform or disband this organization should not be considered."
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Video of Chris Cuomo testimony that led to CNN firing released by New York attorney general

New York's attorney general released damning video on Thursday of former CNN star Chris Cuomo’s testimony that resulted in his termination from the liberal network. Cuomo’s infamous interview with investigators proved he was active in seeking information about the women who were coming forward with sexual misconduct allegations against his older brother, ousted Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perfect Storm#Fox News Network#Llc
Fox News

Florida man charged with human smuggling after 4 bodies, including baby, found just north of US-Canada border

A Florida man was charged with human smuggling this week after four people were found dead in Canada, just across the border from the U.S., according to U.S. authorities. Seven others determined to be Indian nationals were stopped by U.S. Border Patrol in North Dakota near Minnesota after crossing into the U.S. illegally, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy