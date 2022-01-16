ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:46.93

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 46.93)

Estimated jackpot: $341,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

