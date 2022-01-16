TN mental health workers could see pay increases if budget proposal is approved

Ethnic minority children and adults continue to be failed by mental health services as leaked NHS data shows higher rates of detention and lower access to community care during the pandemic, The Independent can reveal.A leaked NHS report into the use of mental health services by minority ethnic and white patients, for 2021, has revealed black and mixed-raced children accounted for 36 per cent of young people detained in the highest-level units, despite accounting for just 11 per cent of the population.The figures, seen by The Independent, suggest children from black backgrounds also have lower levels of access to community...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO