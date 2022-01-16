ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin defeats Somerville - Girls basketball recap

By Craig Epstein
 5 days ago
Christina Midgette’s 17 points helped propel Franklin to a 57-49 victory over Somerville in Somerville. Up by one point at halftime, Franklin (5-2) used a key third quarter...

NJ.com

Arts tops Irvington - Boys basketball recap

Elijon Nix scored 16 points as Arts defeated Irvington 58-46 in Newark. Faquir Mosley had 13 points and Savod Godwin added a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Zyaire Price also added eight rebounds. Arts, which improves to 6-3 on the season, held a 34-18 lead over Irvington (5-5)...
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Pequannock over Parsippany - Boys basketball recap

Karson Culuko led all scorers with 20 points as Pequannock defeated Parsippany, 66-49, in Parsippany. David Rigoglioso had 14 points and Ethan Sutherland added 10 for Pequannock (10-2), which stormed out to a 38-21 first half lead. Matthew Niedermaier scored 14 points with eight rebounds for Parsippany (5-3). Nicholas DePietro...
PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Summit over Cranford - Boys basketball recap

Myles Blackley hit three 3-pointers and three free throws on the way to a game-high 20 points to lead Summit to a victory on the road over Cranford, 58-45. Wesley Hellings recorded 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks while Brett Colon made four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and four rebounds for Summit (4-5), which led by six after one before expanding the lead by outscoring Cranford 11-6 in the second quarter.
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Cedar Grove over Weequahic - Boys basketball recap

Eric Mazal scored 22 points as he made 13 free throws in Cedar Grove’s 55-47 victory over Weequahic in Cedar Grove. Alfonso Lombardi had 13 points and Thomas Carroll added nine for Cedar Grove (6-5), which pulled away with a 20-12 fourth quarter. Reggie McFadden made four 3-pointers and...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
NJ.com

Atlantic Tech tops Oakcrest - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Lopez tallied 12 points and five assists as Atlantic Tech defeated Oakcrest 37-31 in Mays Landing. Atlantic Tech, which improved to 8-3 with the win, used a 10-8 third quarter to build a 31-25 lead and went on to extend its win streak to four games. Zaheer Owens also...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Westfield defeats Union - Boys basketball recap

Sean Logan posted 18 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven blocks to lead Westfield past Union 56-42 in Union. Westfield (9-4) held a 36-17 lead over Union (4-6) at the half after a 24-4 run in the second quarter, bouncing back from a loss in its previous game to Roselle Catholic.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Kingsway holds off Williamstown - Girls basketball recap

Olivia Ettore tallied 18 points and five rebounds to lead Kingsway past Williamstown 67-57 in Woolwich Township. Emma Nguyen also had 16 points and five assists, with Savannah Crowding adding a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double. Kingsway (7-6) trailed 40-31 at the half, but outscored Williamstown, which fell to 6-5 on the...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Bernards over Newton - Ice hockey recap

Dylan Leonard and Jimmy Hathaway both scored twice to lead Bernards-Somerville-Middlesex past Newton-Lenape Valley, 5-3, at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Leonard also had an assist on the night while Tanner Clemson scored as well and Aidan Brown notched an assist. Bernards racked up 33 shots on goal and outscored Newton in the third period 2-0 after the game was tied 2-2 in the second.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Immaculata defeats North Hunterdon in OT - Girls basketball recap

Julia Pinckert had a double-double with 19 points 10 rebounds while Abigail Lawrence added 10 points and seven rebounds as Immaculata held off North Hunterdon 53-49 in overtime in Annandale to improve to 2-0 against the Lions. Eliana Jaskolski’s three-pointer with six seconds remaining sent the game into overtime where...
NJ.com

Howell over Long Branch - Girls basketball recap

The Howell girls basketball team used a one-sided third quarter to secure a victory on the road over Long Branch, 52-35. After building a 26-17 lead at halftime, Howell pulled further away by outscoring Long Branch by a count of 14-7 in the third quarter. Howell moves to 6-5 with...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Paterson Eastside over Old Tappan - Boys basketball recap

Bryce Stokes’ 15 points and nine rebounds powered Paterson Eastside to a 58-42 victory over Old Tappan in Paterson. Preston Brown had 16 points and four steals for Paterson Eastside (8-2), which jumped out to a 16-8 first quarter lead and never looked back as it earned its fifth straight win. Cozzie Harmon scored 12 points and O’Shamair Majette added 11.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall Prep over University - Boys basketball recap

Gavin Kreitz’s 18 points and eight assists led the way for Seton Hall Prep as it rolled to an 86-44 victory over University at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. Nick Dunneman scored 13 points, while Darrius Phillips added 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for Seton Hall Prep (10-3), which used a 21-11 second quarter to break the game open.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Roselle Catholic defeats Union Catholic - Girls basketball recap

Jasmin McKay’s 16 points and five steals allowed Roselle Catholic to squeak by Union Catholic 43-40 in Roselle. Trailing by a basket at halftime, Union Catholic (1-8) gave Roselle Catholic (4-5) everything it could handle but came up just short as the Lions outscored the Vikings 21-20 in the second half.
ROSELLE, NJ
NJ.com

Millburn defeats Montclair - Girls basketball recap

Maxine Herbst led the way for Millburn with eight points and five rebounds in its 35-29 victory over Montclair in Millburn. Leading by three points at the end of the third quarter, Millburn (3-2) was able to hang on in the fourth as it outscored Montclair 8-5. Morgan Marshall led...
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

Senior battles 5-star talent, sets single-game record for Watchung Hills boys basketball

Watchung Hills came in as a big underdog on Thursday night against Gill St. Bernard’s. The Warriors knew they would have their hands full against a squad featuring a Georgetown commit and a pair of 6-foot-7 five-star prospects. Watchung Hills beat this program a year ago on its way to winning a Skyland Conference title, but four of the key starters from that team graduated.
WATCHUNG, NJ
NJ.com

Scotch Plains-Fanwood over New Providence - Boys basketball recap

Jaden Carter drained four 3-pointers and tallied 17 points as Scotch Plains-Fanwood defeated New Providence, 62-44, in New Providence. Matt Nervi added another 15 points and Khadar Jackson poured in 11 more for SP-F, which made a whopping 13 3-pointers in the contest. The Raiders outscored the opposition 19-6 in the fourth quarter to pull away.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
NJ.com

Newark Central over Columbia - Boys basketball recap

Jakai Irby led with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Zahree Brown added 12 points as Newark Central won on the road, 64-50, over Columbia. Brown scored seven points and Irby put in six more in the first quarter as Newark Central (8-2) opened with a 17-8 run. Zahmorian Singleton...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

