Next week SEAL Team season 5 episode 14 is going to arrive on Paramount+ and ultimately, there is a lot to talk through. So where do we begin at the moment? It’s with the following oh-so-simple message: This is, regrettably, the end of the season. We know that it’s coming up rather fast, but it’s important to remember that streaming shows don’t get the same long run that ones do on CBS. For SEAL Team in particular the Paramount+ pickup was about seeing if this show can find some sort of audience following its broadcast run. There’s a hope that it will get picked up for a season 6 but for now, nothing is altogether confirmed.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO