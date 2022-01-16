ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Local police step up security at religious institutions after Texas hostage situation

 5 days ago

Police agencies in Northern Virginia said they were keeping an eye on area religious institutions after an hours-long hostage situation Saturday at a synagogue in Texas. The suspect in the incident at the Congregation Beth Israel in...

The NYPD is Protecting Brooklyn Synagogues After Texas Hostage Situation Unfolded

Update: All hostages in Texas have been released. The hostage-taker is dead.(. Around 11:00 am, during a service at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, a man took four people hostage. The services was live-streamed on Facebook and listeners were taken back by the demands of the hostage-taker. The man...
CBS Philly

Police Increase Patrols Around Philadelphia Synagogues, Places Of Worship Due To Hostage Situation In Texas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are increasing patrols at synagogues and places of worship across the city due to the hostage situation at a Texas synagogue. The department said in a tweet they are monitoring the hostage situation. The Philadelphia Police Department is monitoring the hostage situation at a Colleyville, TX Synagogue. While there are no indications that there are any ties to Philadelphia, the PPD has increased patrols around area synagogues and places of worship. — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) January 15, 2022 “While there are no indications that there are any ties to Philadelphia, the PPD has increased patrols around area synagogues and places of worship,” the department said. According to CBS News, four people were held hostage inside the synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. All four hostages were released unharmed.      
AFP

Disbelief in Blackburn after local man stages Texas hostage siege

Community leaders in Blackburn, northwest England, on Monday voiced their shock after a local man took four people hostage more than 4,500 miles (7,400 kilometres) away at a Texas synagogue. The Muslim community of Blackburn was "in solidarity with the Jewish community, and our sympathy goes out to the hostages and the rest of the Jewish community".
CBS Pittsburgh

Jewish Federation Of Greater Pittsburgh Adding Extra Security After Texas Synagogue Hostage Situation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The feeling of terror inside a house of worship is something we’ve seen too many times. After a hostage situation at a Texas synagogue, KDKA spoke with leaders in our Jewish community to see what is being done to keep everyone safe. The FBI and Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said there are no active threats to the community in response to what happened in Texas. The scene from Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas was the latest attack on a synagogue. Shawn Brokos is the director of community safety for the Jewish Federation. She said when events like...
kswo.com

Lawton church talks security following hostage situation at Texas synagogue

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Security concerns are growing for houses of worship following the Texas synagogue hostage situation, where four people escaped a man who was armed and dangerous. Now we’re hearing from Lawton church leaders on how they approach safety protocols. Reverend Paul Appleby believes that church should...
dallassun.com

Security increased at Synagogues in Texas amid ongoing hostage situation

Texas [US], January 16 (ANI): Synagogues in Dallas, Texas, are getting extra law enforcement protection amid the ongoing hostage situation at a synagogue in the town of Colleyville, Dallas, Mayor Eric Johnson said on Saturday (local time). Taking to Twitter, Johnson said: "As a precaution, @DallasPD (police department) is deploying...
ntvhoustonnews.com

SWAT teams respond to ‘hostage situation’ at Texas synagogue

Police were negotiating with a man believed to have taken people hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, during a religious service on Saturday that was being broadcast online. The Colleyville Police Department said it had evacuated residents from the area around the Congregation Beth Israel as it deployed SWAT...
CBS Pittsburgh

Tree Of Life Reaches Out To Texas Synagogue After Hostage Situation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue is reaching out to provide support to the Texas synagogue where four people were held hostage by an armed captor over the weekend. Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, who was among those who survived the deadly 2018 attack at Tree of Life, says his heart hurts. WATCH: Pam Surano’s full interview with Rabbi Myers —   U.S. President Joe Biden is calling the hostage-taking at the Texas synagogue an “act of terror” and the UK is also condemning the attack. The standoff in Texas ended around 9 p.m. Saturday after ten hours when the last hostages at Congregation Beth...
