Local police step up security at religious institutions after Texas hostage situation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are increasing patrols at synagogues and places of worship across the city due to the hostage situation at a Texas synagogue. The department said in a tweet they are monitoring the hostage situation. The Philadelphia Police Department is monitoring the hostage situation at a Colleyville, TX Synagogue. While there are no indications that there are any ties to Philadelphia, the PPD has increased patrols around area synagogues and places of worship. — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) January 15, 2022 “While there are no indications that there are any ties to Philadelphia, the PPD has increased patrols around area synagogues and places of worship,” the department said. According to CBS News, four people were held hostage inside the synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. All four hostages were released unharmed.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO