ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Officiating in Raiders-Bengals problematic at times

By Associated Press
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YdbRl_0dn1SBbo00

CINCINNATI (AP) — What mostly was a tense game between teams with long playoff droughts was disrupted Saturday by some problematic officiating.

The Bengals beat the Raiders 26-19 in an AFC wild-card matchup that ended Cincinnati’s 31-year run without a postseason victory. The margin was Joe Burrow’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd late in the second quarter on which the quarterback barely was in bounds when he threw the ball.

But an official right at the sideline where Burrow threw appeared to blow his whistle while the ball was in the air. Players on the field for the Raiders, who haven’t won a playoff game since taking the 2002 AFC championship, protested a bit — to no avail.

Walt Anderson, the NFL’s senior vice president of officiating and a former referee, spoke to a pool reporter about the decision made by Jerome Boger’s crew.

“We confirmed with the referee and the crew that on that play — they got together and talked — they determined that they had a whistle, but that the whistle for them on the field was blown after the receiver caught the ball,” Anderson said. “They did not feel that the whistle was blown before the receiver caught the ball.”

NBC’s telecast replays indicated the whistle was blown early. The network’s officiating analyst, Terry McAulay, believed the play should have been negated and the ball placed back at the Raiders 10.

Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia noted that “a lot of things went both ways” with the officials.

“I have enough problem doing my job, I can’t do the officiating, too,” he said. “I didn’t really talk to them about it at that time and didn’t get an explanation.”

All scoring replays are reviewed. And because the play came in the final two minutes of the half, there couldn’t have been any challenges, anyway.

“The ruling on the field was a touchdown,” Anderson explained. “But we still have to confirm any reviewable aspect of the play. So we did confirm that the pass was thrown before the quarterback stepped out of bounds. We also determined that the pass was caught in the end zone by the receiver, who was not out of bounds.”

That was the most noteworthy incident involving officiating, though Boger’s crew had several lengthy discussions before making some calls, at times appearing confused.

But neither team seemed particularly upset after the game.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcaulay
Person
Jerome Boger
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Significant Bengals News

When the Cincinnati Bengals take the field this weekend for the Divisional Round of the playoffs, they’ll have their top pass rusher at their disposal. On Thursday afternoon, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced that defensive end Trey Hendrickson has cleared concussion protocol. He’ll be active for Saturday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#American Football#Raiders Bengals#Ap#Afc#The Raiders 10
ClutchPoints

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Madden Predicts The Steelers’ 2022 Quarterback

The retirement of longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has left the Pittsburgh Steelers with a gaping hole at the QB position. But according to popular football video game “Madden 22,” that QB1 position will be filled by an intriguing name this coming season. The game’s franchise simulator seems...
NFL
The Spun

Danny Kanell Has 2 Quarterbacks In Mind For Steelers

The post-Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh has commenced. Big Ben played in what’s expected to be his final NFL game last weekend in a postseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, all eyes in Pittsburgh turn to the future of the team’s quarterback position. Danny Kanell has...
NFL
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy