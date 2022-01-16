ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Chicago Cubs open the international signing period by reportedly agreeing to deals with 2 top-50 prospects

By Meghan Montemurro, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12qt7O_0dn1S9vb00
Cubs President Jed Hoyer, left, introduces new general manager Carter Hawkins on Oct. 18, 2021, outside Wrigley Field. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The Chicago Cubs kicked off Major League Baseball’s international signing period Saturday by agreeing to deals with two highly ranked infielders.

The Cubs most notably are signing shortstop Alexis Hernandez (Dominican Republic) for $1.3 million, third baseman Adan Sanchez (Panama) for $1.5 million and shortstop Jefferson Rojas (Dominican Republic) for $1 million, according to MLB.com . Hernandez ranks No. 18 on MLB.com’s top 50 international prospects list while Sanchez ranks No. 43.

Baseball America also reported agreements with Venezuelan catcher Carlos Altuve and eight other players from the Dominican Republic: outfielders Josefrailyn Alcantata, Josias Ramirez and Albertina Belliard, catcher Yidel Diaz, shortstops Sandy Sanchez, Moises Febrillet and Darlin de Leon and right-handed pitcher Freylin Silverio.

The Cubs have not announced any international deals. The organization has a $5,179,700 signing pool to use in the 2022 international signing period.

Hernandez, 17, is the younger brother of Cristian Hernandez, whom the Cubs signed in the last international signing period and who is their No. 3 prospect. Alexis Hernandez is considered a five-tool player and is projected to stick up the middle because of his athleticism.

Sanchez is known for his power in a 6-foot, 190-pound frame and could be a big bat in the lineup. His defensive versatility is viewed as a plus too. Sanchez played in the 2018 Little League World Series with Panama.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago Cubs land prospect Daniel Benschop from Aruba

Thirteen international prospects have been signed by the Chicago Cubs since Saturday, the latest coming in the form of outfielder Daniel Benschop. Multiple outlets, including Baseball America, reported the signing and Benschop confirmed it on his Instagram account. He is the first prospect out of Aruba signed by the Cubs...
MLB
FanSided

Carlos Correa hires Scott Boras; Cubs fans collectively lose their minds

Concrete baseball news is hard to come by during the ongoing MLB lockout, but free agent shortstop Carlos Correa hit us with a sledgehammer on Tuesday, announcing his hiring of super-agent Scott Boras to represent him moving forward. Almost instantaneously, Cubs fans waved the white flag on any potential pursuit...
MLB
FanSided

2 reports tie Cubs to National Player of the Year Dylan Lesko

Though the 2022 MLB Draft is still several months away, the Chicago Cubs perhaps already have their eye on a key player that has serious frontline starter potential in the form of Dylan Lesko. The 2020-2021 Gatorade National Player of the Year is a flame-throwing right-hander who is already turning heads.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jed Hoyer
NBC Sports Chicago

It just got a lot tougher for Cubs to sign Correa

Carlos Correa to the Cubs? So much for that. If there was any doubt the Cubs would have to go to the top of the market to land Correa, the 27-year-old All-Star free agent shortstop, that flew out the window late Tuesday night. Correa, the top player left on this...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 ways a new CBA can save the game of baseball

For the first time since MLB owners launched a lockout of the players, subsequently ending anything baseball related until a new collective bargaining agreement is reached, MLB and the MLBPA met for the first time last Thursday in a first attempt to come to a new agreement. It’s no secret...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' Hernandez joins Davis on top-100 prospects list

Cristian Hernandez only turned 18 last month, but the Cubs shortstop farmhand is already regarded as one of the top prospects in baseball. Baseball America unveiled its 2022 top-100 prospects list this week and ranked Hernandez 81st. He's the youngest player on the list. Brennen Davis, the Cubs' consensus top...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Dominican Republic#The Chicago Cubs#Major League Baseball#Mlb Com#Venezuelan#2022 Chicago Tribune#Chicagotribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
bleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Land Just Two Prospects on Baseball America’s Updated Top-100

Well, it’s right there in the headline, so I won’t bury the lede: The Chicago Cubs have landed just two prospects among Baseball America’s updated top-100 rankings, one near the top (outfielder Brennen Davis, 16th) and one near the bottom (Christian Hernandez, SS, 81st). No real surprises...
MLB
Chicago Sports Nation

2022 Cubs Starting Infield Projection

Who knew that when Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant were traded away, that the Cubs had two guys waiting for their chance? These two would quickly become fan favorites, Frank “The Tank” Schwindel and Patrick Wisdom. Frank Schwindel and Patrick Wisdom both came onto the scene this past...
MLB
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
FanSided

Former Astros World Series Pitcher Retires

Former Astros 2017 World Series pitcher, Francisco Liriano, retires. Following a few weeks after the retirement of Cameron Maybin, another 2017 Houston Astros World Series contributor retires. This time, it is one of the hurlers, as Robert Murray of FanSided reports that Francisco Liriano is retiring. Liriano came to Houston...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Carlos Correa makes big decision that could affect Yankees

Carlos Correa wants a new voice calling the shots in his quest to match or surpass the megabucks deal that fellow free-agent shortstop Corey Seager landed on Nov. 29. The two-time All-Star dumped William Morris Endeavor as his representation and hired the most powerful baseball agent on the planet, Scott Boras.
MLB
The Spun

Former Yankees Pitcher Sentenced To 40-60 Years In Prison

Former MLB pitcher Sergio Mitre is reportedly facing decades in prison after being convicted or murdering the daughter of his former partner. Mitre, who pitched for four teams in the majors from 2003-11, was convicted of the murder of 1-year-old Ines in 2020, according to Mexican journalist Beatriz Pereyra. As...
MLB
CBS Sports

Five MLB trades we'd like to see after the lockout, including Yankees and Phillies blockbusters

It has been seven weeks since the owners' lockout brought the hot stove season to a halt. Before the lockout we saw a free-agent signing frenzy unlike anything we've ever seen in baseball. Much like the MLB season itself, the offseason is usually a marathon, not a sprint, with moves trickling in throughout the winter. This year 25 of the top 50 free agents quickly signed, many within the days leading up to the lockout. It was a fun and hectic few days.
MLB
FanSided

Yasiel Puig is never returning to Dodgers despite recent comments

Yasiel Puig last played in Major League Baseball back in 2019 … arguably two years longer than he should have. The former Los Angeles Dodgers star, who was signed as an international free agent back in 2012, was accused of sexual assault by two different women prior to the 2017 season. In another bad look for MLB, those were swept under the rug and secret settlements were reached, ostensibly so Puig could continue playing without it becoming a PR nightmare for both the Dodgers and the league.
MLB
MLB Daily Dish

MLB trade rumors and news: The Dodgers have a new general manager

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram. Amid a flurry of hirings and promotions on...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy