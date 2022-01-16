ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Museums must return stolen artifacts, experts say

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNgaire Blankenberg has brought her children to museums around the world, and by now they expect to hear her point out things that shouldn’t be there. “They are always braced for a rant,” she said with a laugh. Blankenberg, who is South African and the director of...

www.uticaphoenix.net

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Badger Unearths Ancient Roman Coins in Spain, Rubin Museum Returns Stolen Relics to Nepal, and More: Morning Links for January 11, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HANG ON TO YOUR (BOWLER) HATS. A 1961 René Magritte painting is set to hit the block at Sotheby’s London in March with an estimate in excess of £45 million (about $60 million), Angelica Villa reports in ARTnews. Backed with a guarantee, it is positioned to trounce the artist’s previous auction record of $26.8 million, which was set in 2018 , also at Sotheby’s. The work is a classic, L’empire des lumières, showing a tranquil blue sky above a street and house cloaked in darkness, a streetlight glowing at its center. It has been in the same collection for 60 years. Though noted...
WORLD
artsy.net

10 Artists with Must-See Museum Shows in 2022

The year ahead promises to be full of groundbreaking museum shows, from the first retrospective of acclaimed interdisciplinary artist Nick Cave to a major exhibition showcasing over six decades of work by multimedia artist and activist Faith Ringgold. Below, we share 10 exciting solo shows from around the world that are slated to open in 2022. Engaging with personal narratives and larger histories, many of these artists transcend traditional artistic boundaries, moving fluidly between painting, installation, video, and more.
MUSEUMS
The Guardian

Newcastle museum to return Benin bronze stave

A Benin bronze in the collection of a Newcastle museum is to be proactively returned to Nigeria, the latest in a number of repatriations that ratchet up pressure on the British Museum to follow suit. Bosses of the Great North Museum: Hancock announced that it had recently been established that...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Ousted Museum Director Gets New Perch, Artist Hossein Valamanesh Dies, and More: Morning Links for January 19, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines LEADERSHIP UPDATES. Zdenka Badovinac, who was ousted in 2020 as director of the Moderna Galerija in Ljubljana, Slovenia, by the nation’s right-wing government, has been tapped to lead the Zagreb Museum of Contemporary Art in Croatia, Artforum notes. Meanwhile, Nathalie Bondil, who was fired as director of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts by its chairman in 2019, has reached a settlement with its board after bringing a lawsuit alleging unfair dismissal and libel, the Art Newspaper reports. The chair had accused Bondil of fostering a “toxic atmosphere,” which the museum rejected in a statement saying that, while a 2018 audit made recommendations to improve the workplace, she was “not personally the object...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian Museums#Art Museum#Metropolitan Museum#South African#Usa Today#Africans#British#The Smithsonian Magazine#The Benin Bronzes#Board Of Regents
CBS News

Smithsonian museum collects artifacts from January 6 insurrection

It has been one year since the January 6 Capitol insurrection, and a new collection at the Smithsonian is documenting how the day will be historically preserved for future generations. Congressional correspondent Nikole Killion got a glimpse and sat down with one lawmaker whose memorable actions have inspired part of the curation.
MUSEUMS
Siliconera

Pokemon Fossil Museum Event is Returning in 2022

The Pokemon Fossil Museum event is coming to several new science museums in Japan starting March 2022. The event will feature comparisons of Pokemon fossils to their real-life counterparts. Furthermore, the event will also feature a Pikachu dressed like an archeologist. [Thanks, Famitsu!]. The Pokemon Fossil Museum special event will...
MUSEUMS
uticaphoenix.net

Edmonia Lewis, First Internationally Recognized Black American Sculptor, Honored With

Edmonia Lewis, the first internationally recognized Black American sculptor, is getting her own U.S. Postal Service stamp. USPS will hold a dedication ceremony on Jan. 26 at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C. to debut the new stamp, which is based on a photo taken by Augustus Marshall in Boston somewhere between 1864 and 1871.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Brooklyn Museum Hires Adjoa Jones de Almeida, Carolyn Royston for Senior Leadership Roles

The Brooklyn Museum has appointed two deputy directors to its leadership team. Adjoa Jones de Almeida will be deputy director for learning and social impact and Carolyn Royston will be deputy director for engagement. Both of their positions are new ones at the museum. In a statement, Brooklyn Museum director Anne Pasternak said, “Adjoa and Carolyn are trailblazing arts leaders, and we are confident that they will make great contributions to advancing our commitments to audiences near and far and to deepening our social-change efforts.” Jones de Almeida has worked in the museum’s education division since 2013 and was named its director in...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
France
NewsBreak
Museums
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Greece
Country
Iraq
24/7 Wall St.

The World’s Most Powerful Secret Societies

Secret societies have captured the imagination of the public for centuries. Many of these groups are thought to be ancient, mysterious gatherings of powerful men who get together and tip the balance of world power in their favor. These organizations, which have developed their own rituals and require membership oaths, exist for numerous reasons and […]
SOCIETY
AFP

India bids farewell to 'supermum' tiger Collarwali

Indian animal lovers are in mourning over the sudden passing of a nationally famous tigress credited with repopulating a forest redoubt for her endangered kin. Collarwali, dubbed "supermum" by local press for giving birth to nearly 30 cubs, died peacefully at the weekend after an intestinal problem. Sombre conservation officers gently carried Collarwali's body onto a funeral pyre garlanded with flowers for her ritual cremation. "The tigress was very popular at the reserve and with the local community," Alok Mishra, field director of the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh state, told AFP.
PETS
CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
My 1053 WJLT

Sideshow Museum is a Missouri Attraction That You Must See

I have never heard of this museum, but if you love the odd, strange, and fascinating then this is for you. The museum is filled with rare sideshow oddities for shows that once were. You can see attractions like weird animals found throughout the country, anatomical wonders, and just strange things. Much like a Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum in Branson. This sideshow museum is the largest in the state and sits right on Route 66 in St. Robert, Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
ARTnews

Following a Trail of Ancient Ostrich Beads, Scientists Discover the World’s Oldest Social Network

Scientists have discovered what may be the world’s first social network, a chain of trade and communication that connected ancient humans across southern and eastern Africa some 50,000 years ago. The breakthrough was made possible by a trail of tiny artifacts: beads made of ostrich eggshells, one of the earliest forms of personal adornment. Researchers based in Germany studied more than 1,5000 of these beads unearthed in 31 sites spanning 1,800 miles of the African continent. Analysis of the beads’ shell thickness and diameter found that hunter-gatherers had manufactured them in a “nearly identical” shape and style despite the vast distances...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Cathedral visitors to get 3D experience of Christian nativity masterpiece

A 3D recreation of a masterpiece depicting the Christian nativity scene has been installed at Winchester Cathedral to “transport visitors into the world of the painting”.Yurt-like pods have been set up in the north transept of the 11th-century cathedral inside which a digital reproduction of Jan Gossaert’s Adoration Of The Kings will be projected for visitors.The exhibition, Sensing The Unseen: Step Into Gossaert’s Adoration has been produced by London’s National Gallery to create an immersive experience of the oil painting that dates back to 1501-15.A cathedral spokeswoman said: “The exhibition space will house the large facsimile painting, spot lit against...
RELIGION
uticaphoenix.net

Italian villa with Caravaggio mural up for auction

A villa in Rome, containing the only known ceiling painted by Italian artist Caravaggio, went on the auction block Tuesday, January 18. Its estimated value is 471 million euros, or 533 million dollars. A judge ordered the auction of Villa Ludovisi following an inheritance dispute between the heirs of a noble family and their step-mother, a Texas-born princess.
ROME, NY
abc17news.com

Vaccines to Africa must have good shelf lives, says expert

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that at least 2.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines donated to the continent’s countries have expired, citing short shelf lives as the major reason. Africa CDC director John Nkengasong told an online briefing Thursday that more than 60% of the 572 million vaccine doses delivered to the continent have already been administered. He said that just over 10% of Africa’s population of 1.3 billion people are fully vaccinated. The continent’s 54 countries have confirmed 10.4 million COVID-19 cases and 235,000 deaths. Africa’s omicron wave appears to be receding, with new confirmed cases down by 20% from the previous week and deaths dropping by 8%.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy