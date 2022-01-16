Winderman’s view: What to do about Duncan? Plus other Heat-76ers thoughts

Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson misses a 3-point shot against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, January 15, 2022. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Observations and other notes of interest Saturday night’s 109-98 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers:

— Max Strus has been a quality addition to the Heat starting lineup.

— Tyler Herro has resumed his productivity as instant offense off the bench.

— Caleb Martin continues to work as energizer.

— And Duncan Robinson at the moment seems lost.

— Erik Spoelstra soon could have to make an unexpectedly difficult decision.

— As non-starter, this is two in a row with Robinson as non-factor.

— His biggest play in this one? It might have been feeding Martin for a third-period 3-pointer.

— And that was at a time Robinson stood 1 of 7 from the field and 0 for 6 on 3-pointers.

— He fell to 1of 9 and 0 for 8 by the end of the third quarter.

— As it is, Spoelstra already cut Gabe Vincent from the rotation.

— The starting lineup for the second consecutive night beyond Strus was rounded out by Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker and Omer Yurtseven.

— Butler’s first free throw gave him a career-best streak of 39 consecutive conversions from the line.

— Butler’s first free throw also was the 3,500th of his career.

— Because both Marcus Garrett and Markieff Morris have cleared COVID protocols, and because the Heat no longer have players in protocols, the status of Chris Silva and Kyle Guy was ineligible

— That will remain the case through the Wednesday expiration of their emergency 10-day contracts unless the Heat place a players in protocols in the interim.

— The only Heat players to avoid protocols during this Omicron wave have been Herro, Yurtseven, Dewayne Dedmon, Butler, Bam Adebayo, KZ Okpala and Victor Oladipo.

— It is possible, though, that one or more had Omicron that went undetected before the Heat’s mandatory testing period.

— That mandatory testing period ended Saturday, provided players are vaccinated and boosted.

— As a point of contractual fact (and nothing more), Saturday was the first day Robinson was eligible to be traded since he signed his five-year, $90 million contract this past offseason. The degree of his raise pushed his trade eligibility a month later than most signings.

— The game was Robinson’s 200th regular-season appearance.

— Herro again entered as sixth man.

— Robinson and Dedmon followed together.

— Then Caleb Martin.

— There was no full second unit this time, with Butler going out only when Lowry returned.

— Leaving Gabe Vincent at that stage as odd man out.

— Lowry’s second 3-point attempt moved him past Dirk Nowitzki and into 15th on the NBA all-time list.

— Spoelstra, pregame, on Yurtseven’s play inspiring confidence in teammates, “You trust what you see. You trust what has happened. The veterans have all seen how much he has improved and how diligent he has been behind the scenes working at it every single day.”

— And 76ers coach Doc Rivers on Yurtseven, “He’s been great. I don’t know where they keep getting these guys from. They all can shoot, they know how to play. You look at some of the guys that they’ve picked up over the last three years, they are doing a heck of a job. You have to give them credit.”

— Rivers added, “It’s another great example. I use it all the time and I think it comes off like, ‘never fire coaches,’ but when you have a great coach — and Erik is a great coach — and you know that, why would you ever change that? And I say that because now you can build your program. Every person they draft or pick in free agency, they know exactly the type of guy that fits Erik and their system.”

— And Rivers on Lowry, “Kyle has been beating people with his head for like three years. You won’t look at him and think [he’s] super-fast, but he thinks really fast, which is speed. That’s a step-and-a-half advantage, when you can think faster than people, and he does that. He’s tough, a tough grinding guy.”

— Spoelstra, on the competitive race at the top of the East, “It’s fun. If you are a competitor, you like these games during the regular season. You don’t want to just try to get through a regular season. You want to enjoy the competition and there are some really good teams in the East, and it’s never easy when you are trying to do something special.”

— Spoelstra, on Martin’s defense, “He’s earning these minutes. When you have a deep team, that is what you want. Guys that are ready, prepared and make it tough for you to take them out of the game. His defensive versatility, his quickness and tenacity fit very well to what we want to do.”

— The game marked the conclusion of the second of five sets of consecutive home games for the Heat this season.

— Shaquille O’Neal was among those in the crowd.

