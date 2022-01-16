ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Winderman’s view: What to do about Duncan? Plus other Heat-76ers thoughts

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEuAR_0dn1RxV700
Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson misses a 3-point shot against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, January 15, 2022. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Observations and other notes of interest Saturday night’s 109-98 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers:

— Max Strus has been a quality addition to the Heat starting lineup.

— Tyler Herro has resumed his productivity as instant offense off the bench.

— Caleb Martin continues to work as energizer.

— And Duncan Robinson at the moment seems lost.

— Erik Spoelstra soon could have to make an unexpectedly difficult decision.

— As non-starter, this is two in a row with Robinson as non-factor.

— His biggest play in this one? It might have been feeding Martin for a third-period 3-pointer.

— And that was at a time Robinson stood 1 of 7 from the field and 0 for 6 on 3-pointers.

— He fell to 1of 9 and 0 for 8 by the end of the third quarter.

— As it is, Spoelstra already cut Gabe Vincent from the rotation.

— The starting lineup for the second consecutive night beyond Strus was rounded out by Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker and Omer Yurtseven.

— Butler’s first free throw gave him a career-best streak of 39 consecutive conversions from the line.

— Butler’s first free throw also was the 3,500th of his career.

— Because both Marcus Garrett and Markieff Morris have cleared COVID protocols, and because the Heat no longer have players in protocols, the status of Chris Silva and Kyle Guy was ineligible

— That will remain the case through the Wednesday expiration of their emergency 10-day contracts unless the Heat place a players in protocols in the interim.

— The only Heat players to avoid protocols during this Omicron wave have been Herro, Yurtseven, Dewayne Dedmon, Butler, Bam Adebayo, KZ Okpala and Victor Oladipo.

— It is possible, though, that one or more had Omicron that went undetected before the Heat’s mandatory testing period.

— That mandatory testing period ended Saturday, provided players are vaccinated and boosted.

— As a point of contractual fact (and nothing more), Saturday was the first day Robinson was eligible to be traded since he signed his five-year, $90 million contract this past offseason. The degree of his raise pushed his trade eligibility a month later than most signings.

— The game was Robinson’s 200th regular-season appearance.

— Herro again entered as sixth man.

— Robinson and Dedmon followed together.

— Then Caleb Martin.

— There was no full second unit this time, with Butler going out only when Lowry returned.

— Leaving Gabe Vincent at that stage as odd man out.

— Lowry’s second 3-point attempt moved him past Dirk Nowitzki and into 15th on the NBA all-time list.

— Spoelstra, pregame, on Yurtseven’s play inspiring confidence in teammates, “You trust what you see. You trust what has happened. The veterans have all seen how much he has improved and how diligent he has been behind the scenes working at it every single day.”

— And 76ers coach Doc Rivers on Yurtseven, “He’s been great. I don’t know where they keep getting these guys from. They all can shoot, they know how to play. You look at some of the guys that they’ve picked up over the last three years, they are doing a heck of a job. You have to give them credit.”

— Rivers added, “It’s another great example. I use it all the time and I think it comes off like, ‘never fire coaches,’ but when you have a great coach — and Erik is a great coach — and you know that, why would you ever change that? And I say that because now you can build your program. Every person they draft or pick in free agency, they know exactly the type of guy that fits Erik and their system.”

— And Rivers on Lowry, “Kyle has been beating people with his head for like three years. You won’t look at him and think [he’s] super-fast, but he thinks really fast, which is speed. That’s a step-and-a-half advantage, when you can think faster than people, and he does that. He’s tough, a tough grinding guy.”

— Spoelstra, on the competitive race at the top of the East, “It’s fun. If you are a competitor, you like these games during the regular season. You don’t want to just try to get through a regular season. You want to enjoy the competition and there are some really good teams in the East, and it’s never easy when you are trying to do something special.”

— Spoelstra, on Martin’s defense, “He’s earning these minutes. When you have a deep team, that is what you want. Guys that are ready, prepared and make it tough for you to take them out of the game. His defensive versatility, his quickness and tenacity fit very well to what we want to do.”

— The game marked the conclusion of the second of five sets of consecutive home games for the Heat this season.

— Shaquille O’Neal was among those in the crowd.

— Sort of like Drake, but bigger.

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Referee cites ‘egregiousness of the profanity’ for ejection of Heat’s Jimmy Butler

The problem for the Miami Heat this season isn’t necessarily the technical fouls. It’s the ones that come in pairs, particularly against the Portland Trail Blazers. Two weeks ago, it was point guard Kyle Lowry called for two first-half technical fouls and ejected in Portland. Wednesday night, it was consecutive technical fouls on forward Jimmy Butler that led to his first-half ejection at FTX ...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Kz Okpala
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Kyle Guy
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Spoelstra opts for continuity in playing Dedmon over Yurtseven; Lowry out again Wednesday

It was a decision both statistically stunning and stability sensible. With Bam Adebayo back in the Miami Heat mix after seven weeks away due to a thumb injury, coach Erik Spoelstra opted for Dewayne Dedmon as his backup center instead of emerging rookie Omer Yurtseven. After grabbing double-digit rebounds in 14 consecutive games, the second longest streak in the franchise’s 34 seasons, and ...
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson take hands-on pride with handoff chemistry

As the Miami Heat move closer to whole, including this week’s reappearance of Bam Adebayo, it becomes as much about reconnecting the pieces as reconnecting with the returning player. Duncan Robinson stands as such as example. No sooner did Adebayo return in Monday night’s victory over the Toronto Raptors, than so did Adebayo’s dribble handoffs, a signature component of the 3-point-a-thons ...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Heat: Duncan Robinson on the table?

Duncan Robinson has played less than 20 minutes in the last three games for the Heat. Max Strus has played over 25 in the last three games for the Heat. There’s a belief around the league that Robinson is a player Miami is open to talks about. Bear in mind that a turnaround in his 3-point shooting (34.5%) would do a lot to resolve that situation.
NBA
Yardbarker

Heat reportedly willing to trade swingman Duncan Robinson

The Miami Heat are one of the best teams in the East this season at 28-16, but even they may be ready to cause a bit of chaos on the trade market. Matt Moore of The Action Network reported on Wednesday that there is a belief around the league that the Heat could be open to trading sweet-shooting swingman Duncan Robinson.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#1of 9 And#Covid#Omicron
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
ESPN

Splash Brothers Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Pistons

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Klay Thompson found his shooting stroke and Warriors fans roared at every chance. Just like the old days. Thompson had 21 points, reigning scoring champ Stephen Curry added 18 and Golden State returned from a tough trip to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-86 on Tuesday night.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy