ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marrero, LA

JP crews destroy encampment, hurt woman sleeping inside

WWL
WWL
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MARRERO, La. — Fresh tracks in the dirt under the Westbank Expressway in Marrero are all that’s left of where Jacob Watson has lived for the past week. “The house was built right here,” said Watson as he points to a spot in the dirt and gravel. “It was three pallets...

www.wwltv.com

Comments / 77

Corey Carver
5d ago

This shouldn't of happened the way it did. The person running the heavy equipment should of had law enforcement clear the area before anything was done. The city is totally at fault for the person injuries.

Reply(1)
20
ISpeakMyMind90
5d ago

may everyone please say a prayer for my baby sister. she is recovering from the accident. she has a really big scar on her face and she's in a lot of pain. I need all of your prayers for her recovery. thank you and please be kind. no need for bashing or nasty comments about her or her life style. thank you.

Reply(3)
17
BBLOVE
5d ago

Just so sad so many people out here homeless that have family & just don’t want the help until it’s to late 😢even if they did have help the drugs would keep them coming back to the streets instead of all these new jails turn them into a Rehabilitation center to houses them with Counselors/ GED programs/ Computer skills / let them clean & cook in these Facilities And let them know they can’t come and go as they please with metal detectors at all doors that would be the best program for the homeless people in Louisiana ✝️🙏🏾

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWL

2 victims of helicopter crash identified by coroner

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office has released the names of the two people who perished in the helicopter crash last Friday. The victims have been identified as 30-year-old Dylan Horn of Panama City and 50-year-old Dana Burt of Kaplan, Louisiana. Facebook posts by people...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
KSLA

2 killed in marshy chopper crash identified by coroner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people who died when a helicopter crashed into a marshy, muddy area of Lafourche Parish have been identified by the parish coroner. The crash claimed the lives of Dylan Christian Horn, 30, and Dana Burt, 51. Reports of a low-flying helicopter came in around 10...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Louisiana man killed inside garbage truck compactor

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – A local man was found dead inside the mechanical portion of a garbage truck on Tuesday, January 11. Jermaine Watts, 42 sought refuge in a commercial dumpster and fell asleep. Watts was killed when “the contents of the dumpster were loaded into a garbage truck...
HAMMOND, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Marrero, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
Marrero, LA
Marrero, LA
Crime & Safety
KPLC TV

2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A helicopter crashed in Louisiana marshland on Friday, killing two people on board, officials say. A spokesperson for the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office says a caller reported seeing a helicopter go down on the west side of the parish near the edge of the levee system in Larose.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
CBS Boston

Woman Rescued From Fire That Destroyed Building In Keene, NH

KEENE, N.H. (CBS) — A building in Keene, New Hampshire was completely destroyed by a fire Saturday night. The Main Street building was home to several apartments and three businesses. Firefighters rescued a woman from a second-floor hallway, the Keene Fire Department tweeted. She was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Two firefighters also suffered minor burns. They were treated and released. Crews from several communities helped battle the blaze, which eventually went to five alarms. A building in Keene, New Hampshire was completely destroyed by a fire Saturday night (Photo Via Keene Fire Twitter) The three companies were Dominos Pizza, the Cobblestone Ale House, and Piazza Ice Cream. The fire department estimates the damage is over $1 million.
KEENE, NH
ourquadcities.com

Early Thursday fire destroys QCA mobile home, body found inside

The Burlington Fire Department was called for a mobile home fire at 2:37 a.m. Thursday, January 6. Firefighters arrived at 2:46 a.m. to the scene at 14876 Washington Road, Lot 193, West Burlington and found the mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters and deputies worked to determine if anyone was inside the mobile home, and the fire was brought under control by 3:18 a.m.
BURLINGTON, IA
WWL

New Orleans bar destroyed in overnight fire

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters in New Orleans are investigating the cause of a fire at the Mardi Gras Lounge in the 1900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. The first crews arrived at 10:14 p.m. They said by the time they arrived, they realized the building where the fire started was too damaged to be saved. Firefighters quickly turned their efforts to protecting homes and vehicles around the building. Two cars in the rear of the building were heavily damaged, as well as a home to the immediate left.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parkways Department#Eyewitness News
WWL

Pilot, passenger presumed dead after helicopter found in marsh

LAROSE, La. — Search crews have located a helicopter that reportedly crashed into a Lafourche Parish marsh on Friday morning and those aboard are presumed to be dead. "It appears at this time that there are no survivors," said Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson. "The majority of the helicopter is submerged in the marsh off the Pointe-Aux-Chenes reserve."
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WWL

Lacombe: Man dies after burning house collapses

LACOMBE, La. — A house fire in St. Tammany Parish claimed the life of a Lacombe man Tuesday. According to officials, the fire happened on Washington Street. 61-year-old Roy Fisher was injured after the burning house collapsed. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston said Fisher was taken...
LACOMBE, LA
KTAL

Family escapes fire, explosion at Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A family escaped safely from an explosion and fire at a Shreveport home Monday afternoon. Shreveport firefighters were called with reports of heavy black smoke coming out of a home in the 800 block of Vernal Lane just after 3 p.m. According to Chief Clarence...
SHREVEPORT, LA
fox5ny.com

Car in NJ pond had woman and baby inside

NEW JERSEY - A woman and her baby were found dead inside a vehicle floating on a pond in Piscataway, according to law enforcement officials. Police responded to Stelton Road and Lakeview Avenue at about 5:35 a.m. Tuesday where they located a vehicle in adjacent New Market Pond. Tamequa Robinson,...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
WWL

Police: Man dies after likely falling asleep in dumpster

HAMMOND, La. — A 42-year-old Hammond man who apparently fell asleep inside of a garbage dumpster died after being loaded into a garbage truck that was activated to compact the load of trash, according to a Hammond Police Department post on its Facebook Page. According to the post by...
HAMMOND, LA
WWL

Space heater likely the cause of a Lafourche Parish fire

THIBODAUX, La. — Firefighters in Thibodaux say a space heater could be to blame for a fire on St. Mary Street Thursday morning. They say the call came in around at 10:30 a.m., and it took about 45 minutes to get under control. The St. John Volunteer Fire Department...
THIBODAUX, LA
KROC News

Woman Found Inside Burning Rochester Apartment

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a fire broke out in a southwest Rochester apartment, right across the street from a fire department station. The fire was reported just before 7:00 pm at Woodridge Apartments at 2804 2nd St SW.
ROCHESTER, MN
WCAX

Woman rescued, firefighters hurt in New Hampshire blaze

KEENE, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire fire chief says a woman needed to be rescued and two firefighters suffered minor injuries when a fire destroyed a Main Street building in Keene. The fire in the two-story mixed-use building that contains the Cobblestone Ale House was reported after 10 p.m....
KEENE, NH
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy