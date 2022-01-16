JP crews destroy encampment, hurt woman sleeping inside

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters in New Orleans are investigating the cause of a fire at the Mardi Gras Lounge in the 1900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. The first crews arrived at 10:14 p.m. They said by the time they arrived, they realized the building where the fire started was too damaged to be saved. Firefighters quickly turned their efforts to protecting homes and vehicles around the building. Two cars in the rear of the building were heavily damaged, as well as a home to the immediate left.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO